The Internet May Be A Little Safer Now After This FBI Global Phishing Bust

It's no secret that the internet can be a dangerous place for unwary users and their data. Nefarious practices like phishing and its larger-scale sibling, whaling, are no joke and can send a person or company into a tailspin. Fortunately, various agencies worldwide are actively working to keep the bad actors behind these scams at bay. For example, a recent joint bust conducted by the Federal Bureau of Investigation — specifically the FBI Atlanta, Georgia Field Office — and the Indonesian National Police has taken down what is claimed to be one of the world's largest and most effective phishing networks, responsible for the theft of login info from tens of thousands of users and more than $20 million in attempted fraud.

The FBI revealed the successful takedown of the network on April 10. The network was built around the W3LL phishing kit, which was advertised for $500. W3LL allowed scammers to create fake login pages that imitated legitimate websites. Once a user tried to log in, the scammers would receive the user's credentials and session data, letting them bypass security measures such as multi-factor authentication as well. Until 2023, this data was bought and sold on a now-defunct online store called W3LLSTORE, before the trading moved to private messaging platforms.

FBI Atlanta and the INP claim to have seized hardware supporting W3LL and apprehended the alleged developer behind it all. The agencies also froze the major online domains used in the operation. Despite the success of this operation, phishing remains a prevalent issue online; even though W3LL is effectively gone, history has shown that other scammers will pick up where it left off.