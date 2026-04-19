Boeing 707 Owned By Frank Sinatra & John Travolta Is Getting A New Lease On Life
John Travolta is known for his iconic movie roles, including Danny Zuko in "Grease" and Vincent Vega in "Pulp Fiction." (In the latter, he drove a 1964 Chevy Malibu with an interesting history.) He is also known for his philanthropy, and an impressive aircraft collection that has captured the public's attention. The actor has had his pilot's license since he was 22 years old, and, according to Business Jet Traveler, he can fly anything from small aircraft to large passenger jets. He lives in an exclusive "fly-in" community in Florida with several runways, where celebrities can keep their private jets.
Travolta has eight jet licenses, including one for a Boeing 707-138B. Built by the iconic aircraft manufacturer in 1964, the plane has a unique design with a shorter fuselage than the standard 100 models. It was one of only 13 made for the large Australian carrier, Qantas, and its design allowed it to operate on routes where larger jets were typically not allowed. It later flew with Braniff International Airways before Frank Sinatra bought it in 1972. The aircraft proceeded to change hands several times until Travolta purchased it in the late 1990s. He used it to ferry his family around and eventually repainted it in Qantas colors as a nod to the jet's origins.
Cost and changing regulations eventually led Travolta to donate the jet to the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society, an all-volunteer aircraft restoration group in Australia that runs two museums that help preserve Australian aviation history. However, moving the plane from its location in the state of Georgia to the museum across the world has proven to be quite a challenge. In April 2026, though, this unique 707-138B was reportedly seen en route to Australia in its first steps toward restoration.
This Boeing 707-138B's move has been a long time in the making
Several years ago, the museum planned to simply fly the plane from the U.S. to Australia. However, the flight was denied by regulators here in the U.S., and the COVID-19 pandemic further delayed the move. Eventually, the museum decided to dismantle the plane and ship it by sea using a company called Wallenius Wilhelmsen.
The plane was seen in pieces in early April 2026 as it was being loaded onto a large ship at the Port of Brunswick. It's expected to arrive at Port Kembla in New South Wales, Australia in early May, and it will then be transported to Shellharbour Airport. CBS News reported that the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society plans to restore the plan back to "taxi condition," and it may even fly again. No timeline for the restoration has been disclosed, but it is expected to be a long-term project.
If you eventually plan to visit Australia to see the famous 707, the society has several static and flying displays you could also take a look at. It recently acquired a Boeing 747-438, nicknamed "The City of Canberrra," which members plan to help maintain and return to operation with Qantas. It was also the first 747-400 to fly non-stop from London to Sydney. Other notable planes in the collection include the last flying Lockheed Super Constellation in the world.