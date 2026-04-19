Iran's Tank Fleet Before The War: Here's How Many They Had

On February 28, 2026, the United States and Israel launched surprise attacks on the Islamic Republic of Iran, starting a large-scale war that spilled out into a region-wide conflict. Because Iran is such a large nation with over 93 million people and a sizable military, it's natural to question what the U.S. and Israel have gotten themselves into. After all, before the war began, Iran had plenty of warships in its navy, leading many to wonder about its ground forces in case the U.S. and Israel deploy troops to the country.

Iran has a rather large military, or rather, it had one before the conflict began. Most of its strength in terms of tanks came from those supplied by the Soviet Union, but the nation does produce many domestic tanks as well. Its equipment includes self-propelled artillery units, which are different from tanks, towed artillery, Multiple Launch Rocket Systems, and more. In terms of tanks, Iran has, or had, around 1,900 of various types, though their total strength remains unclear.

This estimate is from the Iran Military Power report, published by the United States Defense Intelligence Agency in 2019. While the information may be somewhat out of date, the lack of overt military conflicts using armored vehicles like tanks in the years since its publication suggests the numbers are as close to accurate as can be determined as of writing.