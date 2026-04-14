The Tech Of The Iran War: Hacking Traffic Cameras & Cyberpunk Surveillance Ops

There is no denying that modern warfare has become heavily technology-dependent. Recent conflicts such as the Russo-Ukrainian war and the ongoing Iran war have amply demonstrated this new reality. Often, when we talk about technology in warfare, the discussion veers towards missiles, fighter jets, attack helicopters, and aircraft carriers. However, what is usually underreported are the various advanced ways in which countries conduct covert operations and gather intelligence. In the case of the current Iran war — which began on February 28, 2026 — it was not just the fighter jets, Tomahawk missiles, and bunker-buster JDAMs that were doing the heavy lifting. To ensure that all this advanced hardware hits the intended target, both Israel and the U.S. depended on data from a comprehensive intelligence gathering mechanism they had put together long before the conflict even began.

This process was best exemplified in the assassination of Iran's former Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei, who was killed in an airstrike on the very first day of the conflict. To ensure that Israel got the Iranian leader's accurate, most up-to-date location, Israel had hacked into the Iranian traffic camera system several years ago. With years of continuous monitoring, the Israelis figured out the movement patterns of Iran's top leader, and on the day of the operation, they merely used the up-to-date location information to ensure a targeted strike.

What is remarkable here is that the operation to assassinate Khamenei did not merely depend on visual intelligence. Aside from traffic cameras, Israel used multiple sources of data — including human intelligence (read: spies), intercepted communications, and satellite imagery — to pinpoint a 14-grid coordinate that revealed Khamenei's location. Once the location was confirmed, the rest of the mission was carried out by Israeli warplanes, according to a CNN report.