Philippine Navy Weapon Disables Enemies With 'Extremely Loud Disturbing Sound'

The Multirole Acoustic Stabilized System (MASS) SX-424(V)122 system installed on the 2,400-ton vessel is supplied by an Italian company. Per the product description, it comes equipped with a video camera system to spot enemies, and sound equipment to blast a warning. If the threat escalates, the system can blast disorientingly loud noise, while also shooting light and laser beams at the enemy. Sitep Italia, which makes the LW MASS CS-424 system, notes on its website that the device produces "an extremely loud disturbing sound, high-intensity light, and a laser dazzler" when an approaching threat is detected.

The sonic weapon can produce a loud noise that can reach a distance of up to 3,000 meters for communication and warning. Within the 2,000-meter range, the high sound levels also serve as a deterrence. And if the enemy comes within the 125-meter range, that's where the "pain barrier" kicks in. Now, sonic weapons like the LW MASS CS-424 system aren't blunt deterrent. In fact, their impact depends on factors such as frequency of the noise, the raw power, and exposure time. According to research published in the Chinese Journal of Traumatology, low-level exposure can cause headaches, fatigue, and swallowing difficulties.

At close quarters, it can cause immense pain and permanent hearing damage, especially within a 15-meter radius. The use of LRADs has been questioned, and careful restraint has been advised, by organizations such as Physicians for Human Rights (PHR) and the International Network of Civil Liberties Organizations (INCLO). As far as the deployment of a multi-role sonic weapon on a naval vessel goes, it's an early deterrence tactic to avoid a more serious confrontation.