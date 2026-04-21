Why Do People Fill Engine Blocks With Epoxy?

Skilled mechanics that can build a motor feel like next-level technicians when compared to those people who just like to tinker in the garage. This is especially true when it comes to working with the engine block itself, which some people fill with epoxy resin. But while it may seem like an odd technique, it's actually done to strengthen the engine, and make it more durable in the process. It's also why people fill their engine blocks with concrete.

Epoxy resin, which can even be added to your garage floors, reinforces the cylinder walls, making the engine tougher than before. But even with the epoxy, coolant can still circulate through the block itself. This is done by carefully controlling the amount that's added, then reopening important pathways after it cures. This creates a closed-deck design often found in more high-performance engines. The block is better able to withstand high stress situations, while also allowing the engine to regulate temperature.

Epoxies can also repair existing damage by sealing cracks in the engine block, cylinder head, or even the oil pan. This is possible because of the epoxy's ability to bond with metal surfaces. That bond holds up under high temperatures, and doesn't shrink, rust, or break down over time. Since it becomes part of the engine, epoxy can be drilled, sanded, or machined, as needed. An important caveat to this is that the epoxy used must be specially formulated for engine repair, or it may not perform as intended.