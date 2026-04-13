This Ridiculous Luxury iPhone Includes A Piece Of Steve Job's Real Turtleneck

For some Americans, luxury may be defined as buying the book in hardback instead of waiting for the paperback, or simply taking the time to slow down, enjoy a day off, and binge a favorite television show. Many of us don't have the budget for expensive coffee machines that make Starbucks look like a bargain. And while almost all of us carry around smartphones that have a sticker price of hundreds or even thousands of dollars, many of us lease our phones or spread out the payments over months or years, simply because we couldn't afford them otherwise. So what would you say to a $9,000 luxury iPhone?

Admit it, you're intrigued, even if you don't plan to invest! To celebrate Apple's 50th anniversary, Caviar, a luxury brand that creates customized and lavish smartphones, is offering an iPhone 17 Pro that has a tiny fragment of Steve Jobs' iconic turtleneck set into the classic Apple-with-a-bite-taken-out-of-it logo on the back. The phone, which also boasts Jobs' signature, is selling for $9,630 and is part of a full lineup of bespoke phones by Caviar to celebrate the company's golden anniversary.

Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, sadly passed away in 2011. He was almost always seen wearing his iconic black turtlenecks, which were a result of his friendship with renowned Japanese designer Issey Miyake. Jobs worked with Miyake with the intent on creating a uniform for Apple employees, which was rejected by the Apple team. However, the collaboration eventually led to an unofficial uniform for Jobs.