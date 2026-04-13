This Ridiculous Luxury iPhone Includes A Piece Of Steve Job's Real Turtleneck
For some Americans, luxury may be defined as buying the book in hardback instead of waiting for the paperback, or simply taking the time to slow down, enjoy a day off, and binge a favorite television show. Many of us don't have the budget for expensive coffee machines that make Starbucks look like a bargain. And while almost all of us carry around smartphones that have a sticker price of hundreds or even thousands of dollars, many of us lease our phones or spread out the payments over months or years, simply because we couldn't afford them otherwise. So what would you say to a $9,000 luxury iPhone?
Admit it, you're intrigued, even if you don't plan to invest! To celebrate Apple's 50th anniversary, Caviar, a luxury brand that creates customized and lavish smartphones, is offering an iPhone 17 Pro that has a tiny fragment of Steve Jobs' iconic turtleneck set into the classic Apple-with-a-bite-taken-out-of-it logo on the back. The phone, which also boasts Jobs' signature, is selling for $9,630 and is part of a full lineup of bespoke phones by Caviar to celebrate the company's golden anniversary.
Steve Jobs, the co-founder of Apple, sadly passed away in 2011. He was almost always seen wearing his iconic black turtlenecks, which were a result of his friendship with renowned Japanese designer Issey Miyake. Jobs worked with Miyake with the intent on creating a uniform for Apple employees, which was rejected by the Apple team. However, the collaboration eventually led to an unofficial uniform for Jobs.
Can you order one of these luxury iPhones?
Owning an anniversary iPhone from Caviar would be a bit like owning a piece of Apple history, but unfortunately, all of the custom "Jobs" iPhones have already been reserved. Although only nine of these black turtleneck models are being made, there are other Apple 50 editions still available from Caviar.
The collection includes a "Gold Apple" model with a design inspired by jewelry. It is made of black titanium and carbon fiber with a three-dimensional Apple logo in solid 18-karat gold on the back. It's priced at $8,200 for the 256GB model, and only 50 are being made. There's also the "Black Apple" edition, which looks similar to the Gold Apple model, only without the gold. Again, only 50 are available, with prices starting at $6,770 for the 256GB model.
Finally, Caviar is offering the "iPhone 2007," the most expensive phone in the lineup at $10,770 for the 256GB model. This one is also made from titanium and is engraved with Steve Jobs' signature. But the real star of the show in this model is a small capsule on the back shaped like an Apple that holds a small, genuine fragment of the original iPhone 2G motherboard. It's also uniquely engraved with images of that first phone's circuitry. Caviar is offering only 11 of these models, which come in a premium box along with a "signature Caviar key" plated in 24-karat gold.