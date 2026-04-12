This State Has America's Highest Car Sales Tax In 2026

We've all experienced sticker shock — that sinking feeling in your stomach when you realize that something is much more expensive than you anticipated. Perhaps you misread the menu when you ordered that bottle of wine, or you received the bill in the mail from your last dental visit! If it feels like everything is getting more expensive recently, well, you're not wrong. According to NerdWallet, average prices have increased more than 26% since 2019, and the inflation rate on some goods is even higher.

Early this year, the average price of a new car hit $49,000. Automakers have a plan to help you get into a new car, but the final price you'll pay for any vehicle varies from state to state. That's because each state sets its own sales tax rate. If you're lucky enough to live in Delaware, Oregon, Alaska, New Hampshire, or Montana, you won't pay any sales tax when you purchase a car. You'll pay that sales tax in the other 45 states, however, and one state stands out with a rate higher than any other.

It's not California, where you'll pay record-high prices for gas, or Hawaii, considered by many as the most expensive state to live in. Residents of one midwestern state pay higher sales tax on cars than any other: Kansas. Buyers in Kansas pay 7.5% in sales tax when they buy a vehicle. California is a close second, with a tax rate of 7.25%, then Georgia, Indiana, Rhode Island, and Tennessee share third place, charging 7%.