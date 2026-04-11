5 Cheap Amazon Finds To Help You Spring Clean The Garage

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Spring is the perfect season to start getting your life and your home in order, especially when it comes to your garage. With the weather pleasant enough to work in without drowning in sweat, you can finally get around to throwing out garage clutter like delivery boxes, broken power tools, ratty or oily rags, and dried paint cans from last year's projects.

Tools and surfaces in a garage may require different kinds of care, and using the wrong solutions may not clean things effectively or even damage materials. Thankfully, there are many low-cost cleaning innovations that can help reduce the risk of issues, and multi-use cleaning solutions that can be safely used on various materials, surfaces, and your hands.

If you're eager to have some extra help for your springtime cleaning projects, we've rounded up some popular and highly rated Amazon finds under $25 that you might want to add to cart. For more information on how we've selected them, you can read more about why we think they're good buys at the end of the article for our full methodology.