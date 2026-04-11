5 Cheap Amazon Finds To Help You Spring Clean The Garage
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Spring is the perfect season to start getting your life and your home in order, especially when it comes to your garage. With the weather pleasant enough to work in without drowning in sweat, you can finally get around to throwing out garage clutter like delivery boxes, broken power tools, ratty or oily rags, and dried paint cans from last year's projects.
Tools and surfaces in a garage may require different kinds of care, and using the wrong solutions may not clean things effectively or even damage materials. Thankfully, there are many low-cost cleaning innovations that can help reduce the risk of issues, and multi-use cleaning solutions that can be safely used on various materials, surfaces, and your hands.
If you're eager to have some extra help for your springtime cleaning projects, we've rounded up some popular and highly rated Amazon finds under $25 that you might want to add to cart. For more information on how we've selected them, you can read more about why we think they're good buys at the end of the article for our full methodology.
Bar Keepers Friend
In many garages, there's often a treasure trove of tools with varying levels of stains, tarnish, mineral deposits, and rust, which you can keep under control with something like Bar Keepers Friend. It's formulated to work on different material types commonly found in garages, including stainless steel, porcelain, chrome, aluminum, fiberglass, copper, and ceramic. To use it, all you have to do is sprinkle it on the surface you want to renew, use a damp sponge to rub it out, and finish it off with a rinse. That said, the brand recommends repeating the process if the first time wasn't enough.
The powdered version of Bar Keepers Friend has more than 26,000 Amazon users rating it 4.6 stars on average, with 80% of people giving it a perfect rating, and many praising it for its effectiveness with rust removal for everything from knives and kitchen sinks to bathroom fixtures. Made in the U.S., you can buy the 12 Oz pack for $6.29.
Crocodile Cloth Original Cleaning Wipes
Crocodile cloth wipes are designed to handle everything from adhesives, grime, oil, ink, glue, grease, and even expanding foam. They can also work for other household cleaning needs, like cabinets, carpets, flooring, tiles, tools, upholstery, and more.
Unlike the typical wipes, which measure seven inches by seven inches, Crocodile Cloth boasts larger sizes at 10 inches by 15 inches. Not to mention, Crocodile Cloth notes that they're alcohol-free and safe to use with your bare hands. An Amazon's Choice product, Crocodile Cloth Original Cleaning Wipes are also made in the U.S., and have been rated around 4.7 stars on average by 1,600 users. To start with, you can snag a pack of 10 for $9.99 if you want to try it first. But if you're sold on the convenience, a 6-pack of its 100 wipes retails for $128.33, which works out at around $0.21 each.
CHOMP! Pull It Out Concrete Oil Stain Remover
Porous surfaces come with their own set of challenges, especially when it comes to stains. Thankfully, there are stain removers that are formulated specifically for concrete, pavers, and stone, and that don't require a pressure washer. CHOMP! Pull It Out Concrete Oil Stain Remover doesn't use acid or bleach and is simple to use. All you need to do is shake the container, apply it to the porous surface, and wait for it to dry. Afterward, you can scrub the stain out with a brush. Make sure you test a small area first to avoid unexpected reactions that may lead to damage.
Priced at just under $20 for its 32 oz. bottle, the product has generated an average rating of 4.1 stars from more than 11,000 Amazon customers, with the majority saying it worked great. That said, around 12% of reviewers were less than happy with its performance, and one user shared that it made the oil spill from their vehicle even worse. Among other concerns, users have cited that it struggled with cooking grease, and that the liquid burned their fingers.
Cleanhome Rubber Floor Squeegee
Designed with concrete, marble, tile, and even glass in mind, the Cleanhome Rubber Floor Squeegee is made for heavy-duty use and is better suited to garage cleaning than an ordinary broom. It comes with an extendable and lockable handle that goes up 54 inches, so it's ideal even if your garage has a high ceiling and you need to remove a cobweb or two. It also has an easy-to-clean 17-inch wide rubber head. Since it lacks the bristles of a regular broom, you don't have to worry about hair, sand, or dust getting stuck inside it.
Away from your garage, it's a great addition to your arsenal for maintaining other areas in your home, like pools, decks, and even windows.
As of March 2026, more than a thousand Amazon users have rated the $24.99 Cleanhome Rubber Floor Squeegee 4.5 stars on average. On top of this, it's also an Amazon's Choice product, with only 4% of users giving it a single star. Several users have attested that it clears liquid and mud off garage floors effectively, and many people have praised how it works on outdoor surfaces.
Audokotyn Cordless Electric Compressed Air Duster
If you don't want to spend money on purchasing compressed air, you could make a one-time investment on a rechargeable option, like the Audokotyn Cordless Electric Compressed Air Duster.
Capable of generating speeds up to 42 m/s, it's rated to have a 40-minute runtime, which means you don't have to keep stopping during your cleaning. Out of the box, it comes with several nozzles, brushes, a dust cup, and type-C charging cable. With two color options, its yellow variant retails for just $25.55. When you consider how compressed air brands, like Dust-Off, retail for around $10.99 for a 10 oz. can, it pays for itself after just three cans — although there have been complaints that it's not as strong. On Amazon, Audokotyn's Cordless Electric Compressed Air Duster has been rated 4.4 stars by over 1,500 Amazon customers.
Methodology
We considered the different kinds of messes you can find in the average household garage, such as dust buildup, oil stains, and rusting. While everyone defines "cheap" differently, we limited the options to products priced under or around $25. We took into consideration their relative value to similar products, the cost per use, and special features that set them apart. Next, we opted for multi-use products that can sometimes go beyond the garage.
We also selected products that have a proven history of satisfying buyers. To do this, we highlighted finds that have an average rating of at least 4 stars from more than a thousand Amazon customers. Apart from this, we avoided products that have more than 10% of users rating it a single star, which can indicate poor manufacturing quality or consistency.