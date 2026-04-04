These AI-Driven Trucks Are Doing A Lot More Than Just Moving Coal

The world's first-ever autonomous mine transportation system officially entered service 2025, with 100 Huaneng Ruichi electric mining trucks deployed at the Yimin open-pit coal mine in Inner Mongolia, China. The goal? Making mining more efficient and safe. The project is a partnership between China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Ltd., Huawei, and State Grid Smart Internet of Vehicles Co., Ltd., looking to implement a zero-carbon, autonomous, and vehicle-cloud-network synergized mining operation — with zero humans.

It has taken a few years for the autonomous mine transportation system to take shape. The trials began back in 2020, using modified diesel trucks. In just four years, the nine autonomous trucks had already achieved 120% of human productivity, moving 1.3 million cubic meters of earth.

The first official expedition of the Huaneng Ruichi fleet has set three records for autonomous electric mining trucks. These include the world's largest payload, the fastest running speed, and the lowest operating temperature. Each electric autonomous truck can carry 180,000 pounds and operate at minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit.