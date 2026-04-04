These AI-Driven Trucks Are Doing A Lot More Than Just Moving Coal
The world's first-ever autonomous mine transportation system officially entered service 2025, with 100 Huaneng Ruichi electric mining trucks deployed at the Yimin open-pit coal mine in Inner Mongolia, China. The goal? Making mining more efficient and safe. The project is a partnership between China Huaneng Group Co., Ltd., Xuzhou Construction Machinery Group Ltd., Huawei, and State Grid Smart Internet of Vehicles Co., Ltd., looking to implement a zero-carbon, autonomous, and vehicle-cloud-network synergized mining operation — with zero humans.
It has taken a few years for the autonomous mine transportation system to take shape. The trials began back in 2020, using modified diesel trucks. In just four years, the nine autonomous trucks had already achieved 120% of human productivity, moving 1.3 million cubic meters of earth.
The first official expedition of the Huaneng Ruichi fleet has set three records for autonomous electric mining trucks. These include the world's largest payload, the fastest running speed, and the lowest operating temperature. Each electric autonomous truck can carry 180,000 pounds and operate at minus 40 degrees Fahrenheit.
Autonomous electric mining trucks could save lives
However, the greatest feat of all may be keeping personnel safe. With 3,000 people in China killed every year within the coal mining industry — 80% from equipment failure — removing drivers from the equation may be key. Instead of requiring the presence of humans, the 5G-A network deployed in the area will support the autonomous trucks' driving routes as well as cloud-based dispatching. The trucks also have a recovery control system, keeping the vehicles safe and productive without human interference. This also makes it the world's first open-pit mine completely powered by 5G-A, another record.
Speaking to Mine magazine, Deputy General Manager of Huaneng Yimin Coal and Electricity and Director of Yimin, Shu Yingqiu, stated that "The innovative multi-lane switching solution allows the simultaneous implementation of autonomous driving and other tasks such as road repair and maintenance." No manual operation is required, making transportation "significantly safer." The trucks don't even have driver cabins. This is just one example of China using AI to remove humans from dangerous situations.