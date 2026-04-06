Why Do Some 4-Cylinder Engines Have Eight Spark Plugs?

When you think of four-cylinder engines, chances are, you're thinking of a system where each cylinder uses a single spark plug to ignite the fuel. This would seem to make sense; why go through the complexities of engineering a second spark into the equation when one seems to be enough? It's true that most piston engines for aircraft have two spark plugs, but this is primarily a safety feature. You're very unlikely to plummet 10,000 feet to earth if a spark plug fails on your daily runabout.

To answer why some more grounded vehicles use a second spark plug, we need to look at just what else it brings to the party. In a conventional setup, a single spark plug ignites the mixture from a single point, which makes complete sense. By adding a second spark plug, the process can start from two places at the same time. Essentially, this allows the fuel-air mixture to burn more quickly and evenly, resulting in a more complete burn. This helps the engine extract more energy from the same amount of fuel — or more bang for your buck if you'd prefer.

Some manufacturers, including Alfa Romeo with its Twin Spark engines, and Honda with certain i-DSI designs, have used this approach to fine tune performance. It's also a trick that Harley-Davidson used when it introduced its Milwaukee-Eight engine with four spark plugs. Admittedly, that's a two-cylinder engine, but the principle is the same.