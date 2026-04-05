How Many AA Batteries Does It Take To Power A PC? This YouTuber Found The Answer

When it comes to powering up a desktop PC, AA batteries probably aren't the first thing that comes to mind. However, YouTuber ScuffedBits showed that they can be a viable power source — in a sense. The batteries needed to replace a desktop PC's power supply and supply enough juice to run the PC, with a monitor, keyboard, and mouse, for long enough to complete one level of a game. That's a lot to ask from AA batteries, no matter the brand, but it actually worked, albeit with some important caveats.

ScuffedBits didn't reveal the exact specifications of the PC used to try this out, but it seems like an entry-level machine. The video reveals an Intel CPU, two RAM modules, and a SATA SSD attached to a motherboard. The PC didn't have a case, and it initially came with a 450-watt Corsair CX430 PSU.

There was no need to look for or invent some kind of AA battery converter to plug into the power supply, as PCs already run on low-voltage power (which the PSU supplies, converting from the higher-voltage wall power). Thus, ScuffedBits could remove the PSU entirely, replacing it with a cheap cable that plugged into the motherboard and a bunch of 3D-printed battery holders. The YouTuber started with just eight 1.5V AA batteries, but the final attempt used 56 batteries in total. Between the first try and the successful attempt, many adjustments had to be made.