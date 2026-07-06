What Happened To Push Button Light Switches?

Unless you grew up visiting a home that time forgot, you've probably never used a push button light switch. Today, we say that we "flip on the lights" because most of us literally do — we flip the switch up or down to turn the lights on or off. But that wasn't always the case. Push button light switches were first installed in homes at the end of the 19th century, just as electric lights were replacing oil and gas lamps. They were invented by a man named John Holmes in 1884, and only six years later, the push button dimmer switch hit the scene as a modern way to control your electric lights.

Push button light switches are exactly what they sound like — instead of a toggle-style switch, they feature two buttons. One turns on the lights, and the other turns them off. They are simple and easy to use. Modern homes have progressed to toggle, rocker, or even smart switches to make homes more useful, but when did the transition happen?

The charming two-button switches were standard in homes through the 1950s, so you may have used them in your grandparents' house if they weren't all that keen on renovating. Then, after more than 60 years of use, they were phased out by cheaper toggle switches that were also more efficient, since one switch did the work of two buttons. As we all know, however, everything old is eventually new again, and some people are electing to install push button light switches in their new homes or during home renovations.