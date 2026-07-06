What Happened To Push Button Light Switches?
Unless you grew up visiting a home that time forgot, you've probably never used a push button light switch. Today, we say that we "flip on the lights" because most of us literally do — we flip the switch up or down to turn the lights on or off. But that wasn't always the case. Push button light switches were first installed in homes at the end of the 19th century, just as electric lights were replacing oil and gas lamps. They were invented by a man named John Holmes in 1884, and only six years later, the push button dimmer switch hit the scene as a modern way to control your electric lights.
Push button light switches are exactly what they sound like — instead of a toggle-style switch, they feature two buttons. One turns on the lights, and the other turns them off. They are simple and easy to use. Modern homes have progressed to toggle, rocker, or even smart switches to make homes more useful, but when did the transition happen?
The charming two-button switches were standard in homes through the 1950s, so you may have used them in your grandparents' house if they weren't all that keen on renovating. Then, after more than 60 years of use, they were phased out by cheaper toggle switches that were also more efficient, since one switch did the work of two buttons. As we all know, however, everything old is eventually new again, and some people are electing to install push button light switches in their new homes or during home renovations.
A vintage touch
Design trends come and go, but the last 25 years or so have been marked by what some would call minimalist inclination, such as simple furniture and neutral tones. In recent years, however, there's been a shift toward a more vintage feel. Floral wallpaper is in, wood paneling is no longer a DIYer's worst nightmare, and furniture silhouettes are getting curvier and more fun. Some homeowners are even opting for push button light switches rather than rocker or smart options. They add character, and vintage brass styles are typically more attractive on your wall than a cheap plastic toggle switch.
A home blogger on The Gold Hive extolled the virtues of the push button switches she installed in her own home, likening the feel of them to old typewriters or elevator buttons. If you're interested in adding a vintage touch to your home, you probably want to look for new push button switches rather than scouring your local antique store for switches pulled out of an old home. You'll have to consider the number of buttons you'll need and what finish will look best on your walls. Brass was a popular finish decades ago and then went out of style, but, like push button switches, it's making a comeback. The Gold Hive home blogger says installing the switches isn't hard. However, since there are many mistakes you can make while doing electrical work, if you don't have any experience, it may be best to leave it to the pros.