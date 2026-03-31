4 Of The Best Bike Computers You Can Buy In 2026
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Compared to driving a car, some might consider riding a bicycle to be a far more low-tech experience. A veteran cyclist will tell you, though, that some bike computers are so advanced that they essentially serve as the instrument panel of a car's driver seat. It's more compact and it has the capacity to provide information more suited to the two-wheeler way of life.
A bike computer can be an essential gadget, allowing the rider to see the speed at which they're traveling (and have been traveling over the course of a journey), the exercise they've gotten, and potential routes to take. Some can monitor their condition in terms of their heart rate (with certain accessories) and other parameters and can even produce active tracking information and route-finding for their journey. If you're new to the world of bike computers, then, you'll quickly learn that there's an enormous range of the devices on the market, and it's a matter of determining which features are right for you.
Garmin Edge 1040 Solar
If you enjoy long rides in the warmer weather, the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar could be a stalwart companion. With solar technology, it's able to significantly increase its battery life, with BikeRadar concluding that "We regularly gained 10 minutes per hour of extra charge on summer rides." According to Garmin, the model has a truly formidable battery life of up to 100 hours when kept in its power saver mode throughout, and a still-considerable 45 hours of more intensive use.
On top of that, the model has a very sizable screen of 3.5 inches, so it's easy to see. With all of these virtues, plus Garmin Connect compatibility and more, BikeRadar declared the model to be the best overall bike computer in its 2026 round-up of models. However, the Garmin Edge 1050, which boasts its largest screen of all, is the brand's flagship device. Garmin lists the solar-powered edition of the 1040 and the standard 1050 at the same base price point of $699 — though it's worth noting that as of this writing, the Edge Solar is on sale for $100 less. The key differences between the two, aside from solar charging capability, is the Edge 1050 has a high resolution and also weighs one ounce more.
Garmin Edge Explore 2
The Garmin Edge Explore 2 doesn't feature the most advanced offerings like the Power Glass technology of the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar, but neither was it intended to. Instead, it's an entry level design for those who may just be dipping a toe into the world of bike computers, or who are simply not as committed as the most serious cyclists but still want a considerable amount of tech behind the device.
Garmin's Edge Explore 2 has a retail price starting at $299,99. For an extra $100, you can get a bundle that includes a Power Mount. It's a great middle-of-the-pack choice, then, and among its feature suite are full-color maps, compatibility with features like Garmin Connect, the Varia cycling radar, and accident alerts from fellow riders in the vicinity. It has the capacity to connect with compatible e-bikes to show how much charge remains on the system too. Speaking of which, if you're also in the market for an e-bike in particular, there are certain things you should know before you buy one.
This particular bike computer was featured by Cycling News, in the outlet's best budget bike computer rundown in December 2025. It won the best overall category. If you're looking for a device that ticks all the more basic boxes, without the specialized options (which may be superfluous for you) and without the premium price tag, this is an excellent option from one of the biggest brands in the business.
Hammerhead Karoo
Hammerhead may not be an industry veteran to the same extent as Garmin, but it has striven to separate itself from its well-established competitors by offering something new with its devices. The unique thing about Hammerhead's premium offering, the Karoo, is that it has some super interesting features not seen elsewhere.
The Karoo's screen is colorful and convenient to scroll using touch functionality, while remaining interesting and engaging to look at (with color-coded maps showing the kind of terrain you're in for with that path ahead, for instance). Cyclists Hub notes that the third-generation model of the Karoo, the New Karoo, has limitations with regard to its battery life (at approximately 15 hours), as did the Karoo 2, but that it is nonetheless made up for by the quality of the screen, which is 3.2 inches and 480x800 pixels. It's clear to see in bright sunlight, too (a common issue for bike computer users), with DC Rainmaker's 2024 review of the model concluding that "you really do see the display absolutely pop" in such conditions "compared to the previous generation."
This generation also added valuable features like multi-band GNSS, which can be a huge boon when it comes to providing the accurate route details that cyclists can rely on. This model weighs in at an MSRP of $524.99 on the company's website.
Sigma BC 10.0 Wr Wired
Broadly speaking, wireless bike computers are more common than wired ones. However, if you're a newcomer to bike computers or you simply want to have more of a basic overview of your performance as you ride, they could be an excellent budget solution. Needless to say, a model like the Sigma BC 10.0 WR Bike Computer may be lacking features like a GPS, but this is an excellent way to potentially secure the features you're looking for without paying $700 or more
This model boasts ten crucial functions, and a simple digital numerical display. It breaks down a lot of the information that you'll want: The distance you've traveled, your current, maximum and average speed, and the temperature, alongside five other functions that are displayed in large, clear face on a 31x39 millimeter screen. It has a wired reed sensor that's unobtrusive, and it's controlled with only a single button.
In short, you'll be hard-pressed to find a more wallet-friendly model that covers all the basics so well. It's a European model and stock is unfortunately difficult to come by in the United States, though Walmart lists this bike computer for just $42.89.
How we selected these bike computers
Across the United States and around the world, bicycle enthusiasts travel all kinds of different routes, in various different terrains and climates, and for varying amounts of time. They will also have all different budgets for a bike computer. Of course, the 'best' example of a given tech can often be the premium, most feature-laden model, but that won't be the case for every customer. This is why we considered choices for both premium and budget categories and considered the features offered for the price point.
In each category, of course, there are other worthy contenders beyond those listed, but this will provide some valuable insight into pricing and features that potential customers can use to compare with other options they might be considering. We also considered the opinions of expert reviewers such as Cyclists Hub, Cyclist News, and BikeRadar. Furthermore, these weren't only well-reviewed models, but those that received rewards in their respective categories. We have also taken into account the opinions of customers and cyclists on social media, such as Reddit conversations.