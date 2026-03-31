4 Of The Best Bike Computers You Can Buy In 2026

The Garmin Edge Explore 2 doesn't feature the most advanced offerings like the Power Glass technology of the Garmin Edge 1040 Solar, but neither was it intended to. Instead, it's an entry level design for those who may just be dipping a toe into the world of bike computers, or who are simply not as committed as the most serious cyclists but still want a considerable amount of tech behind the device.

Garmin's Edge Explore 2 has a retail price starting at $299,99. For an extra $100, you can get a bundle that includes a Power Mount. It's a great middle-of-the-pack choice, then, and among its feature suite are full-color maps, compatibility with features like Garmin Connect, the Varia cycling radar, and accident alerts from fellow riders in the vicinity. It has the capacity to connect with compatible e-bikes to show how much charge remains on the system too. Speaking of which, if you're also in the market for an e-bike in particular, there are certain things you should know before you buy one.

This particular bike computer was featured by Cycling News, in the outlet's best budget bike computer rundown in December 2025. It won the best overall category. If you're looking for a device that ticks all the more basic boxes, without the specialized options (which may be superfluous for you) and without the premium price tag, this is an excellent option from one of the biggest brands in the business.