4 Cool Car Tech Gadgets Under $20 You Can Find On Walmart's Website Or App

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If your car isn't exactly the latest model, or if it doesn't have a lot of integrated high-tech accessories, you might be missing out on some modern comforts that, to many, feel nearly essential. It's hard to say goodbye to fast charging inside your car, for example.

Sure, you want to be careful when you fast charge your phone, but using your mobile as a navigator and music player on a drive and seeing the battery climb up anyway, maybe getting to 100% before reaching your destination, is something you won't be able to come back from. You could use a good portable power bank instead, but that thing needs charging, too. Plus, most gadgets on this list do quite a bit more than just charging your phone.

The items we selected were taken from Walmart's marketplace of third-party sellers. This is different from Walmart's online store: Not only will you not see these items inside a physical Walmart store, but they are not sold by Walmart at all. You can think of the Marketplace as an Amazon-like store, with many, many sellers providing an impressive variety of products.