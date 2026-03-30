4 Cool Car Tech Gadgets Under $20 You Can Find On Walmart's Website Or App
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If your car isn't exactly the latest model, or if it doesn't have a lot of integrated high-tech accessories, you might be missing out on some modern comforts that, to many, feel nearly essential. It's hard to say goodbye to fast charging inside your car, for example.
Sure, you want to be careful when you fast charge your phone, but using your mobile as a navigator and music player on a drive and seeing the battery climb up anyway, maybe getting to 100% before reaching your destination, is something you won't be able to come back from. You could use a good portable power bank instead, but that thing needs charging, too. Plus, most gadgets on this list do quite a bit more than just charging your phone.
The items we selected were taken from Walmart's marketplace of third-party sellers. This is different from Walmart's online store: Not only will you not see these items inside a physical Walmart store, but they are not sold by Walmart at all. You can think of the Marketplace as an Amazon-like store, with many, many sellers providing an impressive variety of products.
1. Anker 24W Dual USB-A Car Charger
This charger is extremely basic, but extremely popular. The Anker 24W Dual USB-A Car Charger fits in standard 12-24V car lighter sockets and has two USB-A ports, with no USB-C port, but we hope you have a USB Type A charging cable. The brand claims this device is capable of 24W total charging output (providing 12W per port) for two devices at once, though it does not support Qualcomm Quick Charge.
User reviews are really positive, praising the device's aluminum body, compact fit, and fast charging. There isn't much more to say about it; it's a really simple device, but sometimes that's all you need. Plus, any extras would raise the price tag over the $7.99 it currently sits at.
Anker might not be a brand of luxury car accessories (it's hard to be one when you sell cheap tech gadgets), but compared to the other brands on the list, Anker is pretty much royalty. Add to that the 234 reviews, averaging 4.7 stars, and it's easy to trust this product.
2. Cshidworld 96W Retractable Car Charger
If a basic charger isn't enough for you, take a look at the Cshidworld 96W Retractable Car Charger. Like other chargers of this kind, it connects to a car lighter socket and allows charging through some cables and plugs. What makes this device a little extra is the number of ports and cables: four in total, two cables (USB-C and Lighting) and two plugs (USB-A and USB-C). According to the brand, all cables and plugs support fast charging, with the USB-C plug being PD36W and the USB-A one supporting Qualcomm Quick Charge 3.0.
Given enough power, the product page claims that four devices can use fast charging at once. Speaking of power, the charger has an integrated digital display that acts as a voltmeter to monitor your car's battery health. If your vehicle's voltage drops too low, the charger automatically deactivates to prevent draining your car battery. The Retractable Car Charger is barely within our $20 budget, coming in at $19.99, but considering how many devices it can charge, it could be a good investment.
3. Celtilox Multifunction Car Anti-Slip Mat
For fans of multi-function gadgets, the Celtilox Multifunction Car Anti-Slip Mat holds your phone, keeps other objects from slipping around, and has a rotating dial to display a phone number when needed (and hide it when not. Now, the brand's claim that the big rubber pad is going to keep things like sunglasses and keys safely in place when you slam on the brakes in an emergency stop is dubious, to put it mildly. Still, the anti-slip mat probably works fine 99% of the time, and it's certainly better than leaving stuff on the smooth plastic of a car's dashboard.
Either way, the real star of the show is the mix of a rotating phone holder and a "parking phone number plate." You might never use the phone number plate, but a rotating phone holder could be quite useful, especially if you have two people in the car who need to look at the phone at different times. Plus, the mat and phone holder are kept stable entirely by friction, thanks to their decent size and anti-slip material.
4. Sinyway Wireless Car Charger and Holder
You might think you only need a phone holder, but what if we told you that, for just about $20, you could have a wireless fast charger, two mounts, and an auto-clamping phone holder? That sounds like a bit too much for too little money, but the Sinyway Wireless Car Charger and Holder has 75 user reviews on Walmart, and most are very positive, with an average score of 4.1 stars. This product supports the Qi wireless charging standard, which is common but not quite ubiquitous. Make sure your phone is compatible before buying.
The holder-slash-charger is exactly what you'd expect, but with a twist: What would usually be a mechanical contraption that keeps your phone safely clamped to the holder is instead automated, meaning it opens when the phone gets near and closes when it's in place. The arms can also be opened with side buttons. When attached, the wireless charging system, compatible with a variety of phones, kicks in and can fast-charge.
Of course, even if the phone charges wirelessly, you do need to pass energy from the car to the device. If you want fast charging, you'll need a compatible cable and a fast-charging car adapter (like a QC 3.0 plug). The phone holder can be attached directly to an air vent. Alternatively, you can connect it to an extra arm with a suction cup on its end, which attaches to the windshield or dashboard.
How we selected these items
To be added to our list, these gadgets needed to be available on Walmart's website or app, priced at $20 or less, and have positive reviews. Many interesting car gadgets sold on Walmart's website had no reviews, so we did not include them. Out of all the gadgets that fit our criteria, we selected only the most popular choices while trying to represent different categories of car gadgets.