How Automakers Are Using Blockchain Tech, And Why It's So Useful

You don't hear much about blockchain these days. Back in the late 2010s, when everyone was talking about NFTs and cryptocurrency, companies were keen to put "blockchain" front and center on their press releases. "Look at us," they were saying, "we're embracing modern technology." But after the sad evolution of cryptocurrency, brands seemed to decide they didn't need the baggage that came with the word "blockchain." But that doesn't mean it's gone away — just that companies are likely to call it something different now. You're just more likely to hear things being referred to as distributed ledgers or "on-chain" tech.

According to the cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase, 60% of Fortune 500 companies are working on blockchain initiatives. The sectors that use blockchain the most are banking and finance, which account for around 20% of its use, but it's used across all types of business, including the automotive industry.

Before we look at how carmakers use blockchain, it's useful to understand what exactly blockchain is. At its most basic, blockchain is a shared digital record that isn't controlled by any single company or authority. Instead, identical copies are stored across a network of computers, and new information is added in secure, time-stamped "blocks" that are linked together. Because each new entry is verified by the network and connected to what came before it, the record is very difficult to alter or tamper with. This immutability makes it useful for automakers who are looking to provide things like digital battery passports and vehicle provenance. However, some car manufacturers are planning to take the tech even further.