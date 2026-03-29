This Chevy's Resell Value Is Holding Up Much Better Than Other Cars

The 2021 Chevrolet Corvette was the second model year of the Corvette's eighth generation, which debuted in 2020. The C8 was the first Corvette to have its V8 — a 6.2-liter LT2 — in the middle of the car. This put it in direct competition with high-performance sports cars like the Porsche 911 and BMW M4 — but at a much lower price. It had a base price of $59,995 at launch, and our review of the 2021 Corvette found that it "[drove] as well as cars two, even three times its price."

While pretty similar to the 2020 C8, the 2021 Corvette introduced some trim and equipment updates that made it arguably a slightly better deal. The first two years of the C8 Corvette have held up well in terms of value, with KBB data suggesting that the 2020 model has only depreciated 28% over the last few years (just 1% more than the 2021 model). It currently has an average resale value of $51,100.

It seems like there is something special about these early C8 models that car enthusiasts appreciate. Maybe it's the fact that they were the first Corvettes with a mid-engined layout after 52 years, or perhaps it's their amazing performance for the price? The base 2025 Corvette Stingray, the cheapest new mid-engined sports car, has the same 490 hp as the 2021 model, but at a much higher price — it's still worth around $63,700, about $9,300 more than the 2021 Corvette. This might make early C8s pretty enticing, but the continued appeal may also cause them to hold their value better than expected.