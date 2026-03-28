This New Photonic Tech Could Be The Key To Large-Scale Quantum Supercomputers

When it comes to modern technology, very few devices have more gravitas or comic book energy than supercomputers. These powerful devices are capable of tremendous number crunching power, and have even discovered an otherwise invisible flaw in jet engines that was reducing their overall efficiency. But thanks to a new photonic device developed by researchers at MIT, quantum supercomputers could evolve to a much larger scale than anything we've seen before.

Photonic chips use light (photons) fired from miniature lasers to process information instead of electricity. Typically, this laser light operates inside small paths known as optical waveguides on these types of chips. It's not an efficient process, as the light is limited to on-chip. However, MIT reports that this new photonic tech allows the light to be transmitted off the chip in a controlled way. This could benefit quantum supercomputing, where traditional systems are limited to controlling only a small number of laser beams at a time. Photonic tech enables thousands of beams to be transmitted all at once, which means quantum computing could move far past its own limitations.

To make this possible, the MIT team, along with a group of collaborators, built microscopic structures on the chip. Referred to as "ski jumps," these structures curve upward, catch the light as it's fed through, and send it out into open space. But it's not just the shape of the jumps that allow for the light to properly exit, as they're actually made from two different flexible materials. As more controls are applied, the beams can quickly be turned on and off, giving researchers the scalable control they've been looking for.