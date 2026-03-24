An Entire Ocean Could Be Trapped In Rock 400 Miles Below Your Feet

We tend to think of Earth's water as something that normally exists on the surface — or at least close to it. Sure, groundwater exists, but even that typically sits between 500 and 1,000 meters below the Earth's surface. Even in more unusual cases — like the ancient brine that recently burst through Antarctic ice at Blood Falls – the water was still relatively close to the surface. Back in 2014, however, a team of researchers from Northwestern University and the University of New Mexico found something that basically flipped that assumption on its head. In a paper published in Science, they reported evidence of a reservoir of water sitting a whopping 400 miles beneath North America.

Specifically, the water is trapped in a part of the mantle known as the transition zone, which sits between 250 and 410 miles below the surface. It's not just a little bit of water, either. The researchers have estimated that even if water makes up just 1% of the weight of the total rock in that region, it would still add up to roughly three times the volume of the total water in the Earth's oceans.

That said, this isn't the kind of water you could swim in or scoop up with a bucket. Instead, it exists as hydroxyl radicals. Due to the immense pressure in this region, water molecules split to form these hydroxyl radicals, which can be chemically bound to a mineral's crystal structure. Specifically, these molecules get trapped inside the crystal structure of a mineral called ringwoodite. A bright blue rock that only forms under the extreme temperatures and pressures found miles below the surface, this mineral is thought to be very common in the Earth's interior.