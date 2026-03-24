Trucker Caught Free Wheeling Over 60 Miles Without A Tire

Ask most truckers about their must-haves in a good semi-truck, and you might get answers like quality seats, a reliable power supply, and practical storage space. Having tires on the wheels might seem like too obvious an answer, although it seems one trucker in Canada didn't have "make sure all the tires are still there" on their checklist. The Ontario Provincial Police recently issued a warning on social media to remind drivers that they should always check their tires before traveling after pulling over a truck on Highway 17. According to the post, the truck had driven more than 60 miles with one tire missing.

The driver of the vehicle is now facing multiple charges of unsafe operation of a vehicle as a result. According to CTV News, the unnamed 41-year-old driver was from Calgary, while the tractor and trailer were operated by a company in Steinbach. The company was also hit with charges due to the vehicle's unsafe condition. Police took the vehicle off the road after the stop, with repairs required before it could resume service.