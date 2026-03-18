Why Demand Is Suddenly Surging For This Brand's Blu-Ray Recorder
For years now, physical media, especially for movies and TV, has played second fiddle to streaming, which has taken over as the predominant format — to the point where the future of formats like Blu-ray in particular looks bleak. At the same time, many are still committed to keeping physical formats alive, as evidenced by a surge in interest in Japan for products like Panasonic's DMR-ZR1 Blu-ray disc recorder. This is largely due to the increased rarity of such products, as most other major manufacturers of these devices have stopped making them.
Blu-ray recorders — which burn digital media onto Blu-ray discs — are becoming increasingly scarce around the world. In early 2026, Sony announced that it was ceasing production of Blu-ray recorders; another big name, LG, had already exited the Blu-ray hardware market in 2024. That leaves Panasonic as one of the last holdouts for this technology, and as a result, it has been flooded with orders that it's struggling to keep up with. The company released a statement to let customers know it's working to meet demand, but delays in delivery are all but a given.
Panasonic's status as one of the last big brands offering a Blu-ray recorder means that virtually all customer demand has gone the company's way. For those unfamiliar, what exactly is a Blu-ray recorder, and why do so many people seem to want some of the last on the market?
Why Blu-ray recorders are so desired
For the most part, the average Blu-ray player is pretty common and serves one primary function: playing Blu-ray discs. However, as the name suggests, a Blu-ray recorder takes the opposite approach. These devices are for recording (or burning) media to recordable Blu-ray disc formats. Some recorders can also burn to DVDs and let users make limited edits to their recorded footage. One can even connect recorders to TVs and cable boxes to record to a Blu-ray disc, provided the content isn't copy-protected. With so many abilities, there are multiple ways a Blu-ray enthusiast could use a recorder to their advantage.
For one, Blu-ray owners can use them to create new, fresh copies of their discs, especially if the original has been scratched or damaged. Users can also transfer footage from formats like VHS or film reels to Blu-ray. Die-hard physical media collectors can also use recorders to make custom Blu-ray copies of their favorite TV shows and movies, particularly those that haven't received physical releases. Many major shows from streaming services like Disney+ have never been released on physical formats, leaving media preservationists and anti-streaming fans to make their own — even if the Digital Millennium Copyright Act deems such activities illegal.
The high interest in the Panasonic DMR-ZR1 is the result of multiple factors, chiefly the lack of alternatives and all of the possibilities the DMR-ZR1 offers. Much like when the demand for disc drives suddenly surged in the wake of Windows 11, it will be interesting to see if interest in the DMR-ZR1 sustains itself as Panasonic rushes to fill its flood of orders.