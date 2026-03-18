Why Demand Is Suddenly Surging For This Brand's Blu-Ray Recorder

For years now, physical media, especially for movies and TV, has played second fiddle to streaming, which has taken over as the predominant format — to the point where the future of formats like Blu-ray in particular looks bleak. At the same time, many are still committed to keeping physical formats alive, as evidenced by a surge in interest in Japan for products like Panasonic's DMR-ZR1 Blu-ray disc recorder. This is largely due to the increased rarity of such products, as most other major manufacturers of these devices have stopped making them.

Blu-ray recorders — which burn digital media onto Blu-ray discs — are becoming increasingly scarce around the world. In early 2026, Sony announced that it was ceasing production of Blu-ray recorders; another big name, LG, had already exited the Blu-ray hardware market in 2024. That leaves Panasonic as one of the last holdouts for this technology, and as a result, it has been flooded with orders that it's struggling to keep up with. The company released a statement to let customers know it's working to meet demand, but delays in delivery are all but a given.

Panasonic's status as one of the last big brands offering a Blu-ray recorder means that virtually all customer demand has gone the company's way. For those unfamiliar, what exactly is a Blu-ray recorder, and why do so many people seem to want some of the last on the market?