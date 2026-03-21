This First-To-Market Japanese Gas Engine Runs On A Unique Blend

In September 2025, Kawasaki Heavy Industries launched what it says is the world's first commercially available large gas engine to run on blended hydrogen fuel. After nearly a year of operational verification, the engine is now fully ready for large-scale distributed power generation in the 5- to 8-megawatt class — a lot more power than even Kawasaki's most powerful motorcycle engines. According to the company's initial press release, the engine can run on blends containing up to 30% hydrogen. Even at that relatively small concentration, the potential lowered emissions could be huge.

This new system builds on the company's existing Kawasaki Green Gas Engine platform, which has already been in place for more than a decade. This latest model delivers the same performance but adds the ability to run on a mixture of hydrogen and natural gas. The technology can also be retrofitted onto older Kawasaki engines, allowing companies utilizing older versions of the engine to transition to the new blend without replacing other components. That could be a huge draw for power producers trying to reduce emissions without the cost of replacing their entire facilities.