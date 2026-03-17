See Inside Mack's New Next-Gen Keystone Semi-Truck

Mack has unveiled an all-new Keystone semi-truck model to sit alongside its existing models like the long-haul Pioneer and regional-haul Anthem. The manufacturer says that the Keystone is designed to be one of its most versatile models to date, tackling both unpaved roads and long highway hauls without the compromises that are usually associated with prioritizing one type of terrain over the other. It's designed to succeed the Pinnacle, which has been part of the brand's lineup for over two decades. To differentiate it from the rest of the lineup, Mack has given the Keystone additional ground clearance and an all-terrain suspension, as well as improving its approach angle.

Drivers with experience of the latest Pioneer should find the interior of the Keystone familiar, since the two models share the same basic features and layout. However, the Keystone's cabin isn't identical to the Pioneer's, with Mack adding new features, including a flat-bottomed steering wheel that's designed to make long hauls more comfortable for larger drivers. The interior also features several unique touches with design elements that pay homage to the classic Mack R Model.

Carried over from other contemporary Mack models are the seats, electronic braking system, and wrap-around controls. While the brand includes all the essential features as standard, extras, including a digital mirror system, are available as options.