Yes, The Neo Robot Is Real — And Here's How Much It Costs

There's always been a pretty obvious gap between what companies demo on stage and what you can actually go out and buy when it comes to humanoid robots. But that gap got a lot smaller in October 2025 with the announcement of the Neo robot by 1X Technologies. The Neo is a proper humanoid robot that stands about 5 feet 6 inches tall and weighs roughly 66 pounds. It sort of looks like a slimmer Baymax, with tiny dots for eyes and a cozy knit onesie for an outfit. It's a far cry from some of the more intimidating models out there, like XPENG's dystopian-looking prototype. Except that while Baymax was more of a healthcare robot, the Neo is more general-purpose. It can do things like folding your laundry, unloading the dishwasher, and watering your plants. That's technology of the future, so don't be surprised by its futuristic price.

If you want to own a Neo outright, the price sits at $20,000. That gets you full ownership, a three-year warranty, priority delivery, and premium support from 1X. You don't need to pay everything up front, though. A $200 deposit, which is fully refundable, is all that's required to reserve your spot. But if you're not ready to cough up all that money in one go, there's a subscription option too that runs $499 a month. US deliveries are expected to begin later this year, with purchasers who paid the full amount getting theirs first.

One thing worth clarifying is that buying Neo doesn't mean you'll also need a subscription on top of it. The only "monthly fee" you'll have to worry about is electricity, though it's minimal. 1X says Neo runs on a 0.75 kWh battery pack, and at standard electricity rates, that works out to less than a dollar per day.