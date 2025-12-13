Tesla Robot Takes A Tumble After Teleoperator Crashes Out

The robotic frenzy is at an all-time high, and one company, in particular, that has made bullish statements on a bright future is Tesla. The company's chief, Elon Musk, recently claimed that nearly "80% of Tesla's value" will come from the company's Optimus robot in the near future. Here's the odd part: Tesla is yet to commercially sell the humanoid robot in the face of rising skepticism. More importantly, the robot still hasn't reached a stage where it can handle tasks like serving drinks, let alone complex factory or domestic chores. The latest example of the apparent laggardness? An Optimus robot falling behind a table, mimicking what looks like taking off a headset in thin air.

If there was any question that Optimus uses teleop for their robots. Here one clearly has a guy take the headset off and it falls over. Absolutely hilarious though. pic.twitter.com/4gYVohjY00 — CIX 🦾 (@cixliv) December 8, 2025

The video shared online sparked speculation that the humanoid robot was not attending to guests autonomously at the event, but was being tele-operated remotely by a human expert behind the scenes. In industrial setups, workers are often seen controlling robots while donning a VR headset and hand-worn sensors. In fact, robots at Japanese convenience stores are now being controlled by remote workers in the Philippines. But the situation with Tesla's Optimus is rather sketchy.

AI, not tele-operated — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) October 4, 2025

Musk, on the other hand, has continued to downplay the allegations of remotely-operated Optimus robots. In a video that he shared a few weeks ago, an Optimus was seen in a sparring session with a human Kung-Fu practitioner. The movements of the robot were pretty smooth and far from clumsy. When an X formerly Twitter user asked whether the robot was fighting fully autonomously or otherwise, Musk replied that it was "not tele-operated." Put that in perspective with the movement seen in the leaked video above, and it's pretty hard to digest how a robot that seemingly does flawless Kung Fu can break down and collapse in such a suspiciously awkward manner.