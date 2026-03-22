Can You Fix Your Cracked Phone Screen Yourself? Yes, But There Are Risks

Fixing a cracked phone screen yourself may not seem too hard, especially when you watch those DIY YouTube or TikTok videos where so-called amateurs mount a camera on their desk tripod and make everything look super easy. However, almost every mainstream smartphone is extremely difficult to repair.

In theory, you can fix your cracked phone screen at home by getting an all-in-one repair kit that comes with a comprehensive instruction manual. But there are risks at every step that could either damage your phone further or make it entirely useless.

Generally speaking, to fix the cracked screen, you would first have to open your smartphone's back or front panel, then carefully detach the current screen, being careful of adhesives and ribbon cables along the way, attach the new screen, and seal the phone properly. If all goes well, it's as good as new. But it's just as easy to make things even worse.