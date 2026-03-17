3 Of The Best Lightweight Strollers Consumer Reports Says You Can Buy

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If you constantly need to lift a stroller in and out of your vehicle, switching to a lightweight stroller can make the experience much easier on your body. Compared with some of the most popular traditional strollers, lightweight strollers can weigh about 10 to 15 pounds less. This lower weight makes them ideal for frequent travel, whether you go to the airport every other weekend or simply have a lot of errands to run during the week.

Furthermore, most lightweight strollers can be folded with one hand, easily maneuvered through narrow spaces, and stashed in small areas like an entry closet, a compact car trunk, or an overhead compartment on an airplane. There's not a ton of built-in storage, but most parents who need a lightweight stroller aren't trying to weigh it down with a bunch of toys, snacks, and other tidbits. There's plenty of room for the essentials, like a few must-have gadgets for traveling with small children, and that's enough.

Consumer Reports has tested and reviewed a lot of different strollers over the years. Among hundreds of choices, three stand out as the best lightweight strollers, each weighing less than 17 pounds and earning multiple positive ratings online. Without further ado, here's the first lightweight stroller option.