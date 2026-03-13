BJ's Customer Exposes Store In Viral TikTok Over 30-Month Car Battery Warranty
Warranties can feel like a gimmick, but every once in a while, they come in handy. Merriam-Webster defines a warranty as a "guarantee of the integrity of a product and of the maker's responsibility for the repair or replacement of defective parts." It's typically a written statement that clearly obligates a manufacturer to replace or repair a product if it breaks or stops working within a certain time period. Many things we buy every day are covered by at least a basic warranty, including our car batteries, smartphones, appliances, and more.
We buy in good faith, assuming that those warranties will be honored provided that we hold up our end of the bargain, which may include keeping receipts, registering our product, or performing routine maintenance. But what happens when the terms aren't clearly communicated to the customer — or not communicated at all? One TikTok user, Hazel Domain, using the handle @thehazeldomain, recently experienced this issue with BJ's Wholesale Club after purchasing a car battery, and she's letting the world know about her battle.
Domain tried to exchange a defective battery she purchased at BJ's, which had a sticker indicating a 30-month free replacement window if the battery failed within that time frame after purchase. Her local store told her they couldn't honor that and directed her to the corporate office. After a lengthy battle, she eventually won, but she doesn't think the fight is over.
A fight on her hands
Sometimes when a warranty or promise isn't honored by a manufacturer or retailer, we give up, but Hazel Domain refused. BJ's told her that the sticker advertising 30 months of free replacement doesn't actually mean what it says. There's a period of free replacement and then a prorated period, the retailer said, when consumers would only receive a partial refund.
Many warranties work this way, but Domain wondered where this policy was explicitly spelled out. It turns out, it's not, at least nowhere obvious. BJ's sells batteries that are branded as "IBX Powered by Interstate Batteries," a budget brand. On the website, BJ's says the automotive batteries have a 30-month warranty and does not provide any additional information. On Interstate Batteries' website, those products advertised as sold at BJ's appear to have those same warranty stickers in the photos, but the company simply states, "To replace battery under warranty, return to BJ's Wholesale Club."
If you dig further, Interstate Batteries does provide warranty information based on the product's model number and purchase date that seems to back up BJ's claim of a prorated scale, but the model numbers provided in that information do not match the model numbers provided on BJ's website for currently-sold batteries. After getting her state attorney general involved, Domain eventually received a refund for the replacement battery and a gift card to cover the cost of installation, and she hopes she's called attention to a potentially confusing issue. The takeaway? Always look for clearly stated terms and conditions, and be prepared to fight if you feel the retailer or manufacturer is not being transparent.