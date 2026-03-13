BJ's Customer Exposes Store In Viral TikTok Over 30-Month Car Battery Warranty

Warranties can feel like a gimmick, but every once in a while, they come in handy. Merriam-Webster defines a warranty as a "guarantee of the integrity of a product and of the maker's responsibility for the repair or replacement of defective parts." It's typically a written statement that clearly obligates a manufacturer to replace or repair a product if it breaks or stops working within a certain time period. Many things we buy every day are covered by at least a basic warranty, including our car batteries, smartphones, appliances, and more.

We buy in good faith, assuming that those warranties will be honored provided that we hold up our end of the bargain, which may include keeping receipts, registering our product, or performing routine maintenance. But what happens when the terms aren't clearly communicated to the customer — or not communicated at all? One TikTok user, Hazel Domain, using the handle @thehazeldomain, recently experienced this issue with BJ's Wholesale Club after purchasing a car battery, and she's letting the world know about her battle.

Domain tried to exchange a defective battery she purchased at BJ's, which had a sticker indicating a 30-month free replacement window if the battery failed within that time frame after purchase. Her local store told her they couldn't honor that and directed her to the corporate office. After a lengthy battle, she eventually won, but she doesn't think the fight is over.