This US State Has More Harbor Freight Stores Than Any Other

While Harbor Freight will deliver items for an extra cost, the easiest way to avoid shipping hassles is to head to your nearest Harbor Freight retail store. The chain has more than 1,600 locations across the country, although they're not evenly distributed. Some states have significantly more branches than others, with California having the most Harbor Freight locations of any state. There are currently 148 Harbor Freight stores in California, from San Diego to Crescent City. Even Hollywood has its own Harbor Freight, located on 5711 Hollywood Blvd, around half a mile from the Walk of Fame.

While Californians have the most Harbor Freight stores to choose from, Texans aren't far behind. The retailer's Texas network includes 131 current locations, plus an additional three that are set to open soon. California and Texas are the only two states where Harbor Freight's location count reaches triple figures, but Florida gets pretty close, with 91 branches to choose from.

The only two states that currently have no retail locations are Alaska and Hawaii. The District of Columbia is also devoid of Harbor Freight stores. Rhode Island has only one store, in Warwick, while Vermont and Wyoming have the second and third lowest number of stores, with three and four, respectively.