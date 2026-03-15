This US State Has More Harbor Freight Stores Than Any Other
While Harbor Freight will deliver items for an extra cost, the easiest way to avoid shipping hassles is to head to your nearest Harbor Freight retail store. The chain has more than 1,600 locations across the country, although they're not evenly distributed. Some states have significantly more branches than others, with California having the most Harbor Freight locations of any state. There are currently 148 Harbor Freight stores in California, from San Diego to Crescent City. Even Hollywood has its own Harbor Freight, located on 5711 Hollywood Blvd, around half a mile from the Walk of Fame.
While Californians have the most Harbor Freight stores to choose from, Texans aren't far behind. The retailer's Texas network includes 131 current locations, plus an additional three that are set to open soon. California and Texas are the only two states where Harbor Freight's location count reaches triple figures, but Florida gets pretty close, with 91 branches to choose from.
The only two states that currently have no retail locations are Alaska and Hawaii. The District of Columbia is also devoid of Harbor Freight stores. Rhode Island has only one store, in Warwick, while Vermont and Wyoming have the second and third lowest number of stores, with three and four, respectively.
Harbor Freight's retail network is constantly expanding
The good news for any Harbor Freight fans who live a long way from their nearest store is that the retailer is actively looking to open more stores soon. Its locations are all owned by the company — and therefore ultimately owned by the Smidt family — and new ones are constantly popping up. Alongside the three upcoming stores in Texas, Harbor Freight is also opening new locations in several more states.
In New York, a new store in the Bronx is coming soon, while in South Carolina, buyers will soon be able to get their budget-friendly Harbor Freight tools from stores in Lexington and Cheraw. A pair of new Harbor Freight stores are also on the way in Pineville, and Sulphur, Louisiana. States like New Jersey, Kentucky, and Maryland will also see new locations opening soon, and it's likely that even more as-yet-unannounced locations will eventually open soon as Harbor Freight continues to expand ever further across America. For now, buyers outside of the U.S. are out of luck, since Harbor Freight has not announced plans to expand overseas and does not currently have any international branches.