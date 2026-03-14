Your Next Toyota Model May Be Built With The Help Of A Robot Named Digit

The idea of humanoid robots can either seem like the forefront of innovation or the plot of a slightly creepy, oddly prescient 2004 Will Smith movie. In reality, robots have been a part of manufacturing for decades. In fact, the first industrial robot was developed in 1959, before we even landed on the moon, and GM became the first company in the world to use one on a production line in 1961.

Cars have undergone several transformations since the 1960s, and so has manufacturing, from the materials used to the way vehicles are assembled in the factory. Robotics is used in welding, component installation, vehicle painting, and more, but the non-humanoid robots completing these tasks don't look like us. The most common industrial robots are articulated robots, which look a bit like a human arm with joints that allow them to complete different tasks. Toyota Motor Manufacturing Canada, however, is getting ready to deploy Digit, a humanoid robot made by Agility Robotics, at its manufacturing plant in Woodstock, Ontario. Vehicles at the plant, which builds the Toyota RAV4, are exported to the U.S., meaning your next Toyota could be built partially by a humanoid robot.

The bipedal robot, Digit, looks vaguely human-like. It has a head and LED eyes and stands five feet nine inches tall. Toyota Canada may eventually use as many as seven of them in various tasks, but don't worry, it's not completely building your new car.