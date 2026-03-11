Here's Why TV Manufacturers Stopped Using Plasma Panels

In the early 2000s, if someone had a large budget for a TV, they chiefly had two technology types to choose from: the rear projection TV (with massive displays) and plasma TVs (known for their amazing picture quality). These TVs catered to different, but equally demanding, audiences. While projection TV buffs bought them for the big screen experience, the plasma TV enthusiast had bragging rights for possessing the most technologically advanced TVs money could buy. Plasma TVs were compact and among the first TVs that could be easily mounted onto a wall, giving them a massive aesthetic advantage over the much bulkier rear projection TVs (RPTVs).

By the mid-2000s, plasma TVs became more advanced and began to be available in much larger sizes and higher resolutions. Although the prototype 150-inch plasma TV from Panasonic wasn't standard, it showed how far things could go. This was the era when home theater buffs began moving onto plasma displays en masse, leading to major manufacturers abandoning RPTVs entirely. While early LCD TVs were also gradually making their presence felt, they were considered low-end, mass-market products primarily because of the inherent flaws of early models. They had slow response times and refresh rates, and the backlighting delivered poor image quality and washed out colors. In other words, things were looking really good for the plasma display. It was loved by the enthusiasts, its main competitors (RPTVs) had become obsolete, and the newer LCD TVs just couldn't compete on image quality.

Yet, in less than two decades after they arrived on the scene, plasma TVs would go extinct. And, as ironic as it sounds, the death knell was delivered by the humble LCD TV, which quickly graduated to LED technology and eventually solved most of the disadvantages that led people to choose plasma TVs over LCDs.