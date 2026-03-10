Judge Shuts Down 2,200 Miles Of Off-Road Trails To Preserve Endangered Species
Off-roading is a beloved pastime for many in the United States, and some off-road trails have become legendary among enthusiasts. Off-roaders in the Mojave Desert, however, will have to contend with shorter trails, as a judicial decision has prohibited off-roading on roughly 2,200 miles of trail in the desert. This leaves avid off-roaders in the area with approximately 3,800 miles of legal trails to traverse. Behind this decision is a long legal struggle over the defense of the endangered tortoise population in the area.
As reported by publications such as the Los Angeles Times, Judge Susan Illston of California ordered the Bureau of Land Management to close down these thousands of miles of trail in January 2026. Illston's ruling also gives the Bureau until 2029 to revise its off-road routes in the Mojave area. Estimates suggest that the Mojave Desert tortoise population has declined by about 90% since the mid-1980s, with the hope being that restricting vehicle access will help the population bounce back. Despite this, some note that drivers tend to go off-trail anyway, potentially leading to the destruction of tortoise habitats regardless.
As mentioned, debate and legal contests over the Mojave and how the land should be utilized have extended for years. As far as those in the off-roading community, they maintain that their hobby hasn't led to decreases in the tortoise population.
Off-roaders deny being the cause of the tortoise's decline
In response to Judge Susan Illston's ruling, off-roading enthusiasts have come forward to contest it. The prevailing sentiment is that off-roading as a whole doesn't negatively impact the Mojave tortoise population and that the ruling unfairly punishes those involved in such recreational activities. Speaking to the Los Angeles Times, Ben Burr, executive director of off-roading nonprofit the Blue Ribbon Coalition, claimed that off-roaders "think [the ruling is] an overreach and this judge went a little too far." The group has turned to the U.S. Department of Justice to appeal Judge Illston's decision, even circulating a petition to prevent this perceived overreach.
While conflict endures over how much off-roading has impacted the Mojave Desert tortoise's population, research has found that it's a multifaceted issue. Cameron Barrows, a desert researcher at the University of California, Riverside, explained to NPR that the tortoises' natural predators, nearby military bases, and drought have all played a role throughout the years. Climate change is arguably the biggest roadblock to getting tortoises on the right track. Hotter climates and extended droughts negatively impact tortoise health and reproduction, making population growth a serious challenge.
Regardless of the exact reason or reasons for tortoise numbers dropping in the Mojave Desert, the fact remains that, for the time being at least, off-roading trails in the region have been significantly reduced. At least there are multiple apps to find new off-roading trails for drivers whose favorite areas are no longer accessible after this ruling.