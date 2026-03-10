Judge Shuts Down 2,200 Miles Of Off-Road Trails To Preserve Endangered Species

Off-roading is a beloved pastime for many in the United States, and some off-road trails have become legendary among enthusiasts. Off-roaders in the Mojave Desert, however, will have to contend with shorter trails, as a judicial decision has prohibited off-roading on roughly 2,200 miles of trail in the desert. This leaves avid off-roaders in the area with approximately 3,800 miles of legal trails to traverse. Behind this decision is a long legal struggle over the defense of the endangered tortoise population in the area.

As reported by publications such as the Los Angeles Times, Judge Susan Illston of California ordered the Bureau of Land Management to close down these thousands of miles of trail in January 2026. Illston's ruling also gives the Bureau until 2029 to revise its off-road routes in the Mojave area. Estimates suggest that the Mojave Desert tortoise population has declined by about 90% since the mid-1980s, with the hope being that restricting vehicle access will help the population bounce back. Despite this, some note that drivers tend to go off-trail anyway, potentially leading to the destruction of tortoise habitats regardless.

As mentioned, debate and legal contests over the Mojave and how the land should be utilized have extended for years. As far as those in the off-roading community, they maintain that their hobby hasn't led to decreases in the tortoise population.