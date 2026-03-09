Elon Musk Recruits William Shatner To Promote A Controversial New X Feature

Elon Musk has been talking about turning X into a WeChat-style super app since he bought the platform back in 2022. Since then, he's suggested adding a financial module to the platform. Now, over three years later, that dream is nearly here with X Money — it's currently rolling out to a limited number of users. But ahead of the imminent launch, Musk has found a pretty unexpected promoter for it. William Shatner — yes, Captain Kirk himself — has been all over X recently promoting X Money.

Throughout the campaign are references to the number "42." One screenshot shared by Shatner showed Musk sending him $42 through the X Money app. That's an oddly specific number: it's actually a reference from The Hitchhiker's Guide to the Galaxy, Douglas Adams' cult sci-fi novel.

With Musk's $42 blessing, Shatner then auctioned off 42 beta invites to X Money at $1,000 each. All proceeds then went to Shatner's charity supporting children's and veterans' organizations. Each winner gets access to the beta along with a $25 welcome bonus from X. They also get $1 forwarded from the original payment Musk sent Shatner.

Besides the auction, Shatner has also been sharing screenshots of the app itself. Those show a pretty straightforward interface with tabs for Account, Activity, and Rewards, along with buttons for deposits, peer-to-peer transfers, and payment requests. On the financial side, the beta is advertising 6% APY on deposits, which is well above what most traditional banks offer right now. Deposits are held by Cross River Bank and insured up to $250,000 per person through the FDIC. Auction winners will reportedly be among the first to get a metal Visa debit card personalized with their X handle. That also comes with zero foreign transaction fees.