FBI Warns Americans Of 'Proof-Of-Life' Photo Scam That Creates Panic In Minutes

Living in the digital age often feels like a double-edged sword. We can connect with virtually anyone, anywhere, at any time. You can chat with a peer in a different time zone, order flowers from the shop across town, and post those cute new pictures of your kids, all in a matter of minutes and from the handy little device you carry around in your pocket. Modern technology allows us to share our lives in ways many of us never imagined even 20 years ago, but there's also a dark side to digital life. The modern age has made it much easier for scammers to target anyone with even a hint of a digital footprint.

Scams are a timeless crime, far predating the age of FBI alerts. Insurance scams have been around for centuries, but today we're more worried about phishing scams and deceptive websites. In February 2026, the FBI issued a warning to the public about an emerging, malicious plot that can potentially target anyone who posts photos online. Criminals are finding those photos of your loved ones, be it your children, parents, significant other, or friends, and using them to create fake proof-of-life photos. They'll then send you these photos to try to fool you into believing that this person has been kidnapped and demand a ransom payment. When presented with a frightening photo of someone we love, many of us may immediately pay up — here's what to do instead.