FBI Warns Americans Of 'Proof-Of-Life' Photo Scam That Creates Panic In Minutes
Living in the digital age often feels like a double-edged sword. We can connect with virtually anyone, anywhere, at any time. You can chat with a peer in a different time zone, order flowers from the shop across town, and post those cute new pictures of your kids, all in a matter of minutes and from the handy little device you carry around in your pocket. Modern technology allows us to share our lives in ways many of us never imagined even 20 years ago, but there's also a dark side to digital life. The modern age has made it much easier for scammers to target anyone with even a hint of a digital footprint.
Scams are a timeless crime, far predating the age of FBI alerts. Insurance scams have been around for centuries, but today we're more worried about phishing scams and deceptive websites. In February 2026, the FBI issued a warning to the public about an emerging, malicious plot that can potentially target anyone who posts photos online. Criminals are finding those photos of your loved ones, be it your children, parents, significant other, or friends, and using them to create fake proof-of-life photos. They'll then send you these photos to try to fool you into believing that this person has been kidnapped and demand a ransom payment. When presented with a frightening photo of someone we love, many of us may immediately pay up — here's what to do instead.
A vicious scam
It's easy to hang up the phone on a would-be scammer that's talking about your car's extended warranty and set up your phone to block potential scam calls, but this scam plays deep into fears of our loved one's safety. After obtaining one of your photos, a scammer may contact you via text message claiming that they've kidnapped them and demanding a ransom payment. The text may be violent and will often be timed so that you don't have long to examine the image before it disappears.
If you receive a text or email similar to this, don't panic. Take a screenshot of the message if possible and immediately get in touch with the loved one that is pictured to ensure they are safe. You should also closely examine the photo for accuracy — these photos have been manipulated and may have altered or missing physical features or proportions that just look off. If a friend or family member is actually missing, know that posting information online will likely lead scammers to your doorstep.
If you're concerned about falling victim to this scam, the FBI recommends that you set up a code word with your loved ones that only you know to ensure reliable communication. Also, be sure to report any scam to the FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center, even if you don't fall for it. Include any information that you have, such as phone numbers, photos, and payment information.