Satellites Found A 'Brown Ribbon' Near Africa – Now Scientists Are Sounding Alarms

When you hear that something strange has appeared in satellite footage, it just sounds immediately ominous. When scientists raised the alarm about a brown belt that's longer than a continent, it definitely seemed alarming. But what exactly is the brown stripe that stretches across the Atlantic Ocean? And more importantly, should we be worried?

Satellites started detecting a brown stripe that stretches from the West African coast to the Gulf of Mexico. The strange object is actually 37.5 million tons of brown seaweed, a species called pelagic sargassum, once only found in the Sargasso Sea.

For the last 15 years, however, it's been spreading into the Atlantic — which is already at its "tipping point." Researchers at the Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute at Florida Atlantic University have been analyzing four decades of satellite data, which has documented the seaweed's rapid growth in the Atlantic. The phenomenon is now called the Great Sargassum Belt, and it's not only disrupting ocean habitats and destroying beaches — it could be accelerating global warming.