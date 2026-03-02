Bikers Have Mixed Opinions On This Type Of Harley

It's no secret that Harley-Davidson is one of the biggest-selling American-made motorcycle manufacturers. After all, since its inception in 1903, this Milwaukee-based manufacturer has achieved some mighty accomplishments, despite surviving numerous bankruptcy threats. Think of building motorcycles that served the U.S. Army in the Second World War, producing some of the most iconic motorcycles to have ever graced the American market, and even crafting some of the most powerful engines ever made, like the Evolution V-Twin engine.

Now, if you're moderately informed about motorcycle engines, you know that they often come in either air-cooled or water-cooled versions. The Evolution V-Twin engine (which revived Harley's glory days after the disastrous AMF years), in particular, is an air-cooled engine that relied heavily on cooling fins to regulate engine temperature. And while air-cooled engines are still going strong today in models like the Dyna Low Rider, we've recently seen Harley replace its signature silver ribs with jackets of liquid cooling.

But unfortunately, this shift has sparked a serious debate among riders online. After all, while some motorcyclists welcome the upgrade because it does have some good qualities, others argue that there's no need for you to rush to ditch an air-cooled Harley, as questions about old-school charm, maintenance, and reliability often come up. With that said, to help you understand more about this type of Harley, ahead, we'll take a closer look at the pros and cons of liquid-cooled Harley-Davidson motorcycles based on what real riders say about their bikes.