The Best Microfiber Towel Type For Auto Glass Is The Wrong Choice For Car Paint
If you're going to give your vehicle a good clean inside and out, it's generally agreed that microfiber towels are the way to go. They're gentle yet effective and, as long as you're washing your microfiber towels properly, they can be used repeatedly. However, not all microfiber towels are fit for all surfaces, as different car materials call for different towel types. When cleaning glass, for instance, you want to use low-pile towels with shorter, more tightly-woven fibers. Unfortunately, what makes these good for glass makes them risky to use on paint.
Low-pile towels have more fibers, which means more points of contact with a surface. This can help remove fingerprints effectively and reduce the likelihood of streaks. However, this strong point can become a weakness when used on paint. More points of contact mean a stronger possibility of grabbing and dragging dirt particles across paint, thus creating scratches. This is an even bigger concern if the car hasn't been effectively cleaned beforehand and there's excess dirt on the paint. Thus, plush, high-pile towels are better suited for paint cleaning.
Of course, the matter of pile size is just one element of microfiber cloth selection. Material blend and weave types are key too; much like pile size, glass and paint cleaning don't call for the same varieties.
Material blend and weave type are also important
When looking for microfiber towels, you'll likely see material ratios indicating the towel's blend of polyester and polyamide, also known as nylon. Polyester is for scrubbing, while polyamide covers absorption. An 80/20 polyester-polyamide split is typically recommended for cleaning glass, prioritizing the removal of smudges, grime, and dirt while still being able to suck up residual water and cleaning products. However, a 70/30 blend is typically recommended for potentially scratch-prone vehicle paint jobs, as this composition reduces abrasion and increases absorption and softness.
Aside from the cloth's blend, you should also pay attention to the type of microfiber towel you're using. The material's weave will affect the towel's cleaning attributes, making some towels better for specific surfaces than others. For glass, common popular weave types include pearl, diamond, and waffle, for their blend of cleaning ability and softness. Meanwhile, plush and twist cloths, for example, are more paint-friendly. These offer increased softness, reduced friction, and high absorption.
Microfiber towels are among the many budget-friendly car-cleaning tools folks should keep in their garage, but one size doesn't fit all. It's important to know what materials like glass and paint need in a cleaning cloth. Otherwise, scratches, streaks, and smudges are sure to take over.