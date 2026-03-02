The Best Microfiber Towel Type For Auto Glass Is The Wrong Choice For Car Paint

If you're going to give your vehicle a good clean inside and out, it's generally agreed that microfiber towels are the way to go. They're gentle yet effective and, as long as you're washing your microfiber towels properly, they can be used repeatedly. However, not all microfiber towels are fit for all surfaces, as different car materials call for different towel types. When cleaning glass, for instance, you want to use low-pile towels with shorter, more tightly-woven fibers. Unfortunately, what makes these good for glass makes them risky to use on paint.

Low-pile towels have more fibers, which means more points of contact with a surface. This can help remove fingerprints effectively and reduce the likelihood of streaks. However, this strong point can become a weakness when used on paint. More points of contact mean a stronger possibility of grabbing and dragging dirt particles across paint, thus creating scratches. This is an even bigger concern if the car hasn't been effectively cleaned beforehand and there's excess dirt on the paint. Thus, plush, high-pile towels are better suited for paint cleaning.

Of course, the matter of pile size is just one element of microfiber cloth selection. Material blend and weave types are key too; much like pile size, glass and paint cleaning don't call for the same varieties.