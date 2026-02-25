The US Navy Has Now Officially Approved Use Of This Lethal Smart Weapon

After months of testing the smart weapon, not to mention the many years and hundreds of millions of dollars spent developing it, the U.S. Navy has approved the Raytheon StormBreaker for operational use in the F/A-18-E/F Super Hornet. This development comes soon after the StormBreaker achieved a development milestone in September 2025, going from prototype and test unit in 50 days. Carrying the StormBreaker means Navy Super Hornet squadrons can now engage both moving and stationary targets, no matter whether they're flying in daylight, darkness, or severe weather.

That's a big upgrade to the Super Hornet's existing strike capabilities, which have struggled in such rough conditions in the past. The StormBreaker also has several other advantages. For one, the weapon can travel more than 45 miles, which means that pilots won't have to spend as much time within range of enemy defenses. Its relatively small size also means the Super Hornet can reasonably carry more of them simultaneously, which translates to needing fewer aircraft in the air to hit the same number of targets.