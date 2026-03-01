Who's Liable? What To Do If A Car Wash Damages Your Vehicle

It's a nice day, you have a few minutes to spare, and your dirty car needs cleaning. You pull into the nearest automated car wash and run it through. But when your vehicle comes out, you notice some damage that wasn't there before the car travelled through the car wash.

The party that is liable for car wash damage could be the car wash owner — or it could be you. The most common types of car wash damage include damage to your exterior paint finish, water leakage, protruding items like mirrors and exterior trim knocked off, and wheel and tire damage. There's also a hidden danger of PFAS chemicals in car washes you might not be aware of. Some reasons that the car wash owner could be liable for the damage can include improper cleaning of their brushes, lack of employee training, mechanical malfunction, unclear or unposted customer guidelines, violation of safety standards, or inadequate maintenance. The car wash should have its own insurance for this. Beyond this coverage, the car wash may use an outside maintenance company, which will typically have its own insurance. The manufacturer of the car wash equipment, if found defective, will also be a potential payer.

But if you disregard the car wash's instructions to lower your antenna, or if aftermarket accessories fall off, you are typically liable for the damage. It is possible that your collision or comprehensive (non-collision) coverage, if you have it, may pay for repair costs that the car wash owner is not liable for.