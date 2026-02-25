This Is One Of The Best Electric SUVs On The Market Right Now (According To Kelley Blue Book)
SUVs accounted for just over half of the top 25 best-selling vehicles in the United States in 2025. The market for these kinds of vehicles has been bursting at the seams for years now, and with the continued push for more electric vehicles, it wouldn't be surprising if that list were to be dominated by electric SUVs in the future. For those interested in getting in on an SUV EV in 2026, though, the question then becomes what the best option is. Well, according to the experts at Kelley Blue Book, there is only one answer to that question: the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9.
The Ioniq 9 is a brand-new model for 2026, and this midsize crossover SUV has quickly become the South Korean automaker's flagship SUV. Right out of the gate, Kelley Blue Book's experts gave it a 4.8 out of 5-star rating, topping all EV SUV models. Among its top benefits is its range: There are six different Ioniq 9 trims, and all can manage over 300 miles on a single charge. This is also a three-row SUV, which is rare for an electric SUV, and Kelley Blue Book commends it for its roomy interior.
The main drawback is that the Ioniq 9 is a pricey vehicle. The base model is $58,955, but the publication notes that this 215-hp variant is the worst-performing trim for the vehicle. Instead, the outlet recommends buyers step up to the 303-hp Ioniq 9 SE, which starts at $62,765 (both prices plus $1,600 destination).
Electric SUV models just behind the Hyundai Ioniq 9
There are a few models tied for second place behind the 2026 Hyundai Ioniq 9 on Kelley Blue Book's ranking of the best electric SUVs on the market. Firstly, you have the Hyundai Ioniq 5 and Ioniq 5 N models. These are the compact crossover counterparts to the midsize Ioniq 9. While there are numerous differences between the Ioniq 5 and 5 N models — particularly when it comes to power — both earned 4.7 out of 5 stars from Kelley Blue Book experts. The base model was praised for its great value, starting at $35,000 with a $1,600 freight fee, and the Ioniq 5 N earned its high marks thanks to its impressive power and technological capabilities.
The other electric SUV to earn a 4.7-star rating from Kelley Blue Book experts is the 2026 Kia EV9. Given that Hyundai and Kia are both subsidiaries of Hyundai Motor Group, it shouldn't surprise you that the Ioniq 9 and EV9 share the E-MPG platform and are built in the same factory. The two SUVs naturally have a lot in common, aside from their aesthetic differences, so it makes sense that experts would rate them nearly identically. The 2026 Kia EV9 is the slightly less expensive option, however, starting at $54,900 plus a $1,645 destination fee.