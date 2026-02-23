Sony Patented A Fully Touchscreen PlayStation Controller - But Don't Get Excited
The PlayStation 5's DualSense controller is already considered one of the greatest of all time, but that doesn't mean Sony's planning to copy and paste the design for its next console. But how do you improve on what many call the best controller ever made? Sony's recently patented a design that might give us a clue or two. According to the filing, this PlayStation controller would replace nearly every traditional button and joystick with touch-sensitive surfaces and optical sensors. The patent lays out a gamepad with little to no physical inputs, letting players create fully customizable virtual controllers they can adjust to fit different layouts or preferences.
The controller's patent describes an input surface capable of detecting touch, tap, swipe, press, pinch, and even joystick-style movements. Optical sensors embedded beneath the surface would not only register contact, heat, and pressure but also detect a "pretouch": that is, movement approaching the controller before a finger makes contact. The controller could also recognize users automatically and load personalized control profiles for them.
The filing says the concept would be a solution to long-standing complaints about fixed controller layouts. Traditional designs can be too large or too small for some players, and fixed physical button placement can limit flexibility and accessibility alike. For decades, players have simply had to adapt to hardware rather than the other way around. Sony's proposal attempts to invert that model, giving gamers a controller that can be digitally reconfigured without altering its physical shape.
Why history tells us to take this with a grain of salt
Of course, we should make one thing clear: this isn't the first out-of-this-world controller patent PlayStation's filed. Sony has reimagined its controllers with similar filings plenty of times before. All this latest patent truly promises is that the company wants to make a dramatic shift. Whether or not that dramatic shift will be full touchscreen remains to be seen.
What's more, the idea of eliminating physical buttons isn't exactly new for Sony... and the idea's faced tons of resistance in the past. Players typically prefer tactile feedback, like the distinct click of a face button or the resistance of an analog stick. And while a fully digital surface could certainly offer a bunch of accessibility benefits and unprecedented levels of customization, it would also remove the muscle memory and hands-on feel many players rely on.
That doesn't mean PlayStation can't make it happen. Sony's history shows a willingness to experiment, and custom controllers continue to sell well across the industry. But at the end of the day, patents really just function as ways for companies to protect ideas... not drop easter eggs or make promises to consumers.