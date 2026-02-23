Sony Patented A Fully Touchscreen PlayStation Controller - But Don't Get Excited

The PlayStation 5's DualSense controller is already considered one of the greatest of all time, but that doesn't mean Sony's planning to copy and paste the design for its next console. But how do you improve on what many call the best controller ever made? Sony's recently patented a design that might give us a clue or two. According to the filing, this PlayStation controller would replace nearly every traditional button and joystick with touch-sensitive surfaces and optical sensors. The patent lays out a gamepad with little to no physical inputs, letting players create fully customizable virtual controllers they can adjust to fit different layouts or preferences.

The controller's patent describes an input surface capable of detecting touch, tap, swipe, press, pinch, and even joystick-style movements. Optical sensors embedded beneath the surface would not only register contact, heat, and pressure but also detect a "pretouch": that is, movement approaching the controller before a finger makes contact. The controller could also recognize users automatically and load personalized control profiles for them.

The filing says the concept would be a solution to long-standing complaints about fixed controller layouts. Traditional designs can be too large or too small for some players, and fixed physical button placement can limit flexibility and accessibility alike. For decades, players have simply had to adapt to hardware rather than the other way around. Sony's proposal attempts to invert that model, giving gamers a controller that can be digitally reconfigured without altering its physical shape.