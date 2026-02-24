Wired Vs. Wireless Controllers: Which Is Better For Gaming?

Generally, video game consoles have used wireless controllers since the seventh generation, which encompasses the Xbox 360, PlayStation 3, and the Nintendo Wii. The Wii even took it a step further with its heavy emphasis on motion controls. Wireless makes the most sense when it comes to consoles, because we generally connect consoles to our televisions, and we can't just sit directly in front of a giant screen that's often 50 inches in diameter or more. Other than not seeing a whole lot, we also risk damage to our vision.

For most gamers, wireless controllers on consoles will get the job done. While manufacturers have done their very best to eliminate input lag, a direct physical connection via cable is always going to be the best option to ensure your controller is as precise as possible. What's more, wireless controllers run on batteries, which you will need to either replace or recharge. When the controller is wired, it gets its power straight from the console, which means you're pretty much never at risk of running out. The only exception is the Xbox Controller, which uses AA batteries, so you'll have to replace those eventually. If you don't want to use the original, there are some excellent third-party Xbox controller options.

If you do want to use wireless, the PS5 controller can connect to a PC via Bluetooth, whereas the Xbox Controller requires a wireless adapter. Microsoft does sell one officially, but you can find other generic ones on Amazon. This will give you freedom of movement, but running out of batteries mid-game or having the connection drop is a potential hurdle you might have to put up with.