California Let Robots Build An Entire Neighborhood, Here's What Happened To Prices

When we envision robots used to build things, our minds might turn to those types used on automotive assembly lines or humanoid robots designed to do the same work as humans. However, neither of those robot types is well-suited to building homes in a neighborhood in the most efficient manner.

The robots building the five new homes making up an entire neighborhood in California's Yuba County are giant 3D printers, which cost around $1.5 million each, that primarily use concrete as filament. The company behind the venture is 4Dify, pronounced similar to fortify. Nan Lin, 4Dify's founder, reported to CBS News that printing the first 1,000-square-foot house took 24 days but expects subsequent printings to take as little as 10 days.

As of February 13, 2026, 4Dify's first 3D-printed house was for sale with a listing price of $375,000. While that's below Yuba County's $450,000 median home price, its $375 per square foot average is higher than the county's median price per square foot, which sits at $268.