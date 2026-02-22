This Cheap Part Could Save Your Life If You're Ever Trapped In A Car
While it's admittedly not likely, it is not impossible to end up stuck in a car with the windows rolled up and no way to open the doors. When this happens, help could come in an unlikely form: a spark plug. As it turns out, spark plugs work exceptionally well for shattering glass, even durable car windows.
The reason why a spark plug is such an effective window-breaker comes down to its makeup. To start with, most spark plugs are comprised of aluminum oxide ceramic or porcelain. These are hard materials that, when thrown at a car window, focus energy in one spot and pack quite a punch. Second, spark plugs are rather dense for their size, allowing them to apply more pressure per square inch than other small items. Remove one from the engine, open it to access the insulation, then break apart said insulation. Then step away and throw the pieces of insulation at the car window, which should shatter the glass.
No matter which type of spark plugs your vehicle has, these small, cheap car parts can be lifesavers when trying to help someone (or yourself) out of a locked car. This relies on having access to a spark plug, of course, which isn't always possible. Thankfully, there are other ways to break windows if that's the case.
Other ways to escape a locked car
If you're inside a completely locked car with windows that won't roll down, you should try to alert a bystander or passerby. You can do this with the horn, which runs on battery power and should still work even with the car off. Ideally, someone will come along to either open the door from the outside, get you some help, or even attempt the spark plug escape plan.
If this isn't yielding results, you are likely going to have to break open a window without spark plugs. If you happen to have a designated window escape tool — one of several emergency tools one should keep in their vehicle — now is the time to use it. Spring-loaded tools are best, as hammer-style tools may struggle with tempered glass. If you're looking to buy one, most cars will label the type of window glass, usually tempered or laminated, on the bottom corner of the window.
If you don't have a tool, you may have to kick your way out. Lie on your back, feet against the window, and choose a corner where the window glass is tightest. With all your might, kick with both feet at the corner until the window shatters. Now, ideally, you'll never end up trapped in a locked car. Should you, though, it's good to know multiple ways to free yourself as quickly as possible — and maybe even keep a spare spark plug in the glove box, too.