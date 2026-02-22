This Cheap Part Could Save Your Life If You're Ever Trapped In A Car

While it's admittedly not likely, it is not impossible to end up stuck in a car with the windows rolled up and no way to open the doors. When this happens, help could come in an unlikely form: a spark plug. As it turns out, spark plugs work exceptionally well for shattering glass, even durable car windows.

The reason why a spark plug is such an effective window-breaker comes down to its makeup. To start with, most spark plugs are comprised of aluminum oxide ceramic or porcelain. These are hard materials that, when thrown at a car window, focus energy in one spot and pack quite a punch. Second, spark plugs are rather dense for their size, allowing them to apply more pressure per square inch than other small items. Remove one from the engine, open it to access the insulation, then break apart said insulation. Then step away and throw the pieces of insulation at the car window, which should shatter the glass.

No matter which type of spark plugs your vehicle has, these small, cheap car parts can be lifesavers when trying to help someone (or yourself) out of a locked car. This relies on having access to a spark plug, of course, which isn't always possible. Thankfully, there are other ways to break windows if that's the case.