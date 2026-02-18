Are Yokohama Tires Better Than Goodyear? What Consumer Reports Data Says

Nobody wants bad tires on their vehicle. They want them to be able to handle the terrain and climate conditions of their daily lives, perform well on wet roads, brake well, and last a significant number of miles before needing to be replaced. When it comes to choosing which tire is right for you, there are several brands that you might consider, like Michelin, Bridgestone, or other popular brands. Two tire brands you see quite often on the road are Yokohama and Goodyear.

Considering Japanese vehicle brands are consistently ranked among the most reliable in the world — particularly compared to American brands — one might assume this extends to tires as well, and that Yokohama would be more highly rated than Goodyear. However, according to Consumer Reports, that is most certainly not the case. Yokohama actually ranks very close to the bottom of Consumer Reports' overall car brand ranking, whereas Goodyear places in the top half of that list. Tires from different brands were tested for factors like braking, traction, noise, hydroplaning, and more. Ultimately, 18 brands were given total overall scores, and Yokohama didn't measure up to the competition.

The two areas where Yokohama consistently fell behind Goodyear were braking on wet surfaces and noise. Sometimes, the determined rating difference between them was small, depending on the particular tire, but there is clearly a noticeable trend that could be concerning to potential buyers. The gulf is even greater when you compare Yokohama to a brand like Michelin, which topped the Consumer Reports ranking.