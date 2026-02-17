The Netherlands' Offshore Wind Farms Are Doing A Lot More Than Generating Electricity

Renewable energy solutions are not only being explored by countries around the world; they're also being heavily implemented into everyday life as well. The Netherlands is an excellent example of this. The country's wind turbines, despite controversies surrounding their possible impact on human health, accounted for 18% of its total electricity output in 2022. However, thanks to an agreement between two energy companies and a marine solutions company, a new initiative is integrating artificial reef structures directly into wind turbine foundations in an effort to not just provide green energy but also safeguard the marine environment.

RWE AG, alongside TotalEnergies, is working with ARC marine to install specially-made reef cubes. The eco-friendly cubes will be part of the new OranjeWind offshore wind farm being constructed in the North Sea. Made from recycled materials, these cubes are expected to promote underwater habitats in the region. A total of 66 reef cubes will be spread among 11 different turbines, making it one of the largest man-made reefs in the area, though not the world's biggest. The cubes are expected to be in place for the life of the turbines.

Erecting massive wind turbines directly into the ocean can heavily impact any underwater life that exists there. However, the use of artificial reefs is intended to prevent or at least mitigate any negative impact by encouraging marine growth and enhancing existing habitats that may be affected by turbine construction. This is apparent from the design of the reef cubes, as they are intended to attract local species such as cod and oysters that are beneficial to the local ecosystem.