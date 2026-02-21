JD Power's Top-Rated Wireless Home Internet Provider Isn't Verizon Or AT&T

If you're looking for the best wireless home internet provider, look no further than T-Mobile, at least according to the JD Power 2025 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study. While there are dozens of wireless internet providers in the U.S., the market is dominated by only a few, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.

The study is based on thousands of responses from August 2024 through August 2025, from actual customers that currently have wireless home internet. It ranks overall satisfaction based on seven criteria including consistently delivering high-quality service, value for the price paid, ease of doing business, level of trust with provider, people, digital tools, and resolving problems or complaints

On a 1,000-point scale, T-Mobile beat competitors with an overall score of 663, taking the top spot for the second consecutive year. The company also took the top spot in JD Power's Overall Best in Wireless Network Quality rankings. Overall, wireless home internet is both more popular and higher rated than wired home internet services. Wireless internet providers saw a 15% increase in sign-ups over a six-month period, compared to only a 6% increase in new customers for wired services. Generally, satisfaction for wired services sits at a total of 554 on a 1,000-point scale, while wireless internet satisfaction has an overall score of 647.

The study is not only intended to help consumers pick the best home internet provider, but it benefits providers as well, giving them insight into essential elements that drive satisfaction, identifying strengths and weaknesses, and providing a benchmark for customer sentiment.