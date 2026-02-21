JD Power's Top-Rated Wireless Home Internet Provider Isn't Verizon Or AT&T
If you're looking for the best wireless home internet provider, look no further than T-Mobile, at least according to the JD Power 2025 U.S. Residential Internet Service Provider Satisfaction Study. While there are dozens of wireless internet providers in the U.S., the market is dominated by only a few, including Verizon, AT&T, and T-Mobile.
The study is based on thousands of responses from August 2024 through August 2025, from actual customers that currently have wireless home internet. It ranks overall satisfaction based on seven criteria including consistently delivering high-quality service, value for the price paid, ease of doing business, level of trust with provider, people, digital tools, and resolving problems or complaints
On a 1,000-point scale, T-Mobile beat competitors with an overall score of 663, taking the top spot for the second consecutive year. The company also took the top spot in JD Power's Overall Best in Wireless Network Quality rankings. Overall, wireless home internet is both more popular and higher rated than wired home internet services. Wireless internet providers saw a 15% increase in sign-ups over a six-month period, compared to only a 6% increase in new customers for wired services. Generally, satisfaction for wired services sits at a total of 554 on a 1,000-point scale, while wireless internet satisfaction has an overall score of 647.
The study is not only intended to help consumers pick the best home internet provider, but it benefits providers as well, giving them insight into essential elements that drive satisfaction, identifying strengths and weaknesses, and providing a benchmark for customer sentiment.
Picking the right provider for your needs
While there are only a handful of large wireless internet providers, it can be tough to figure out which one will work best for your needs, especially with every provider shouting (metaphorically, of course) that they have the best service and the best deals. There are several key factors to consider. First, you should learn what providers are available at your address. Rather than checking each provider individually, use the FCC National Broadband Map. Simply enter your address, and the website will display a list of the providers available at your location.
Once you know what your choices are, you can compare each one on a variety of factors to learn which is the best fit for you. You'll want to consider what type of service you want, such as fiber-optic, cable, DSL, or fixed wireless, and what your speed requirements are. Consult with the providers you are considering regarding your household size and usage plans, and they can offer recommendations based on your specific situation. You can then compare prices and plans.
Remember to also consider bundling your services. For example, if you go with JD Power's top-rated wireless choice, T-Mobile, you may get a discount if you bundle your internet plan with your mobile plan. Finally, be sure to research equipment, installation, and any other fees that may be added to your bill, potentially increasing your monthly fee.