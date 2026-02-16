Why In-Car Tech Can Sometimes Stop Working In Cold Weather

You can be almost certain that somewhere, some automaker is working on a technology to keep the crystals from cooling down, but at the time of writing, that doesn't exist. The only way to remedy this problem is to let the car run for a few minutes; eventually, the crystals inside the display will loosen up, and it'll behave normally and be much easier to use.

For an electric car, this is an even easier fix, as many EVs offer the option to turn on the heat or air conditioning before getting in. Although this is extremely rare, turning on the heater in icy cold weather may cause condensation to leak into and/or behind the display panel and circuitry, potentially causing damage. Your engine, if your car has one, can also be affected by severe weather in multiple ways.

Keeping with in-car tech, if there's ice formation on the bumpers or anywhere where there's a sensor for one of the ADAS systems, those also might act up when you try to use them. The adaptive cruise control radar, for example, won't be able to get a clear view of the car ahead when it's covered in ice. Either way, if any of the tech in your car is acting up in sub-zero temperatures, simply letting the car run for a bit to warm up, or powering it on via an app in the case of many EVs, will get the job done.