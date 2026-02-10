King Charles' New Rolls-Royce Makes Its Debut – Here's What's Under The Hood

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan II that was given to King Charles as a coronation gift in 2023 has been shown to the public for the first time. King Charles' Cullinan II made its public debut on the Mall, a royal road lined with trees that extends from Trafalgar Square to Buckingham Palace, in late January 2026. The Rolls-Royce was a gift from Hamad bin Isa al-Khalifa, the King of Bahrain, and carries the license plate NLT 2.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan II is a facelifted, more refined version of the original Rolls-Royce Cullinan, which the automaker first unveiled in 2018. The Cullinan II debuted for the 2025 model year and features several upgrades, both inside and out. On the outside, there are new daytime running lights and new air intakes. The Cullinan II's Pantheon grille is now illuminated, and the 23-inch seven-spoke alloy wheels that the Cullinan II rides on, in either fully or partially polished versions, are also new.

The Rolls-Royce Cullinan II does not have any mechanical changes compared to the original Cullinan. It uses the same 6.75-liter twin-turbocharged V12 engine, which produces 563 hp. This power flows through an eight-speed automatic transmission before being sent to all four wheels. This engine is good for some impressive performance numbers, with Car and Driver recording a 4.5-second 0-60 mph run. The luxury SUV hits 100 mph in 10.5 seconds, with the quarter-mile passing by in 12.9 seconds at 111 mph.