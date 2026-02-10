Pakistan's JF-17 Fighters Are A Hot Commodity – Here's Who's Looking To Buy

Like many nations around the world with a robust military, Pakistan has developed its own fighter jets. One of its better-known is the JF-17 Thunder, developed jointly with China, which developed its own version called the FC-1 Xiaolong. This fourth-generation fighter is a multirole single-engine aircraft with widespread capabilities, and is Pakistan's successor to the American-made F-16 Fighting Falcon. Pakistan produces around 20 JF-17's per year, which it began operating in 2007.

Pakistan produces the aircraft (the "JF" stands for "Joint Fighter") and has sold many to various nations around the world since its introduction. In early 2026, several arms sales elevated the JF-17 to more customers, making it one of the hottest commodities on the world's arms marketplace. This is partly due to the manner in which it was developed, as it was done entirely without aid from the West. The JF-17 fires Pakistani missiles, drops Pakistani bombs, and comes without any reliance on the United States. This has made the JF-17 a particularly desired aircraft for several militaries.

These include those belonging to Bangladesh, Indonesia, Iraq, Libya, and Saudi Arabia. Each of these nations and others has expressed interest in the JF-17, which already flies for Azerbaijan, Myanmar, and Nigeria, though in small numbers. The increased interest in Pakistan's joint fighter will likely push the nation to increase its manufacturing and supply chains to support potential sales, as the JF-17 is quickly becoming the go-to joint fighter for the aforementioned countries. Pakistan confirmed that negotiations are underway, and it was made clear that China is a consenting partner.